TULSA, Okla. - The cold and windy weather hangs around into the weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The coldest weather of the week arrives on Friday with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 30 and lower 40s. Breezy northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph create wind chills in the upper teens this morning and lower 30s by afternoon.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO