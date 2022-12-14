Read full article on original website
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
klkntv.com
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run, chase and standoff on I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. More than three hours later and 157 miles to the west, the driver was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. About 5:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi for driving recklessly on Interstate 80...
klkntv.com
Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
doniphanherald.com
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
iheart.com
Nebraska Troopers Arrest Truck Driver In I-80 Stand Off
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrest a semi driver after a hit -and- run crash during a traffic stop in Lincoln injured a trooper, who was checked out at a hospital for minor injuries. After the collision early Thursday evening, the suspect then drove away, leading to a pursuit, then a...
iheart.com
Pickup From Fatal Hit And Run Sought
The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Investigations Unit is seeking the public's help to find information related to a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. On October 26, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found deceased on North Interstate at North Graham...
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing boys who may be in Omaha
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
thebestmix1055.com
Wednesday night accident claims life of Fremont woman
A Fremont woman has died following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Dodge County Deputies were dispatched at about 6:45 Wednesday night to an accident on U.S. Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, just east of Fremont. A black 2016 Honda Civic was eastbound on 275 when it left...
WOWT
Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
KETV.com
Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Bandits drive off with cart full of groceries at Lincoln Hy-Vee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves fled quickly from a Lincoln grocery store, so quickly in fact, that they didn’t even bag their groceries. The theft happened at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege Streets on July 28, according to police. In the video, two men are seen...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash
Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
WOWT
Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
KETV.com
Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
