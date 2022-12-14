Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
WBTV
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged three people, including one juvenile, in connection with Thursday afternoon’s shooting at Northlake Mall. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, and Jadah Van Williams, 21, and a 17-year-old were identified as suspects in the case. Alexander was charged with attempted murder and...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
qcnews.com
Statesville PD upgrades charge to first degree murder after Thanksgiving shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a Thanksgiving shooting of a man is now murder, and they’re still looking for suspects. Statesville officers responded to a call for help on Nov. 24 before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. A report said some shot a man riding a dirt bike.
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
Stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl arrested for failure to report her disappearance, FBI involved
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle. Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting Near Gas Station In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC says one person was inquired after a shooting near an East Charlotte gas station on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Cambridge Commons Drive and Harrisburg Road, just off I-485, around 3:00. MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
My Fox 8
The verdict is in: Former CMPD officer found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle in pedestrian’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A jury found Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker guilty of ‘misdemeanor death by vehicle’ on Wednesday after he hit and killed pedestrian James Short, while Barker was running his lights and sirens in July 2017 and responding to an emergency call.
860wacb.com
Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man
A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO asks for public’s help with investigation of stolen motor vehicles
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individuals in volved in the theft of two motor vehicles. On Monday, December 12, ICSO deputies responded to the 3000 block of Old Mountain Road for a report of stolen vehicles. When deputies arrived, they met with the property owner, who reported two vehicles had been stolen.
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Alexander County school break-in
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Taylorsville said Jesse Powell, 20, of Morganton, is accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash. Powell and a juvenile broke into Alexander Central High School Sunday night without the alarm going off, investigators said. Faculty at the school discovered about...
WBTV
4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County on Tuesday, police say. According to the Gaston County Police, the child was found dead after 4 p.m. from a gunshot wound at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia. Following an investigation, the child’s...
Comments / 0