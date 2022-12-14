ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged three people, including one juvenile, in connection with Thursday afternoon’s shooting at Northlake Mall. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, and Jadah Van Williams, 21, and a 17-year-old were identified as suspects in the case. Alexander was charged with attempted murder and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle. Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
MATTHEWS, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man

A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
STONY POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO asks for public’s help with investigation of stolen motor vehicles

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individuals in volved in the theft of two motor vehicles. On Monday, December 12, ICSO deputies responded to the 3000 block of Old Mountain Road for a report of stolen vehicles. When deputies arrived, they met with the property owner, who reported two vehicles had been stolen.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

