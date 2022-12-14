Read full article on original website
Midway Ice Castles announce earliest opening date ever, Dec. 21
Ice artisans are working around the clock to ensure the chilled creation at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is ready for the grand opening next Wednesday, Dec. 21. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. “This is...
Sundance Resort expands to add new chairlift, trails
Sundance Mountain Resort just got a little bigger, and it’s holding celebrations this week. Sundance Resort has a new lift and 10 new green and blue runs. The Wildwood Lift gives access to those new runs on 40 acres that weren’t accessible before. The lift carries four people and takes seven minutes to ride.
Santa is making a few stops around Summit County this weekend
There’s a national Santa shortage this year, according to a recent NPR report that said the pandemic and inflation are to blame. Thankfully, Park City has a Santa firewall and there will be a few opportunities to get a glimpse and a photo with him this weekend. On Saturday,...
Heads up! Avalanches are happening even in lower elevations
An avalanche in a popular snowshoe and dog walking canyon this week is a reminder that avalanches have no boundaries. Empire Canyon, frequently called Daly Canyon, is located at the top of Daly Ave in Park City. With a large parking lot, it’s an area frequented by locals for hiking in the summer and snowshoeing and backcountry skiing in the winter.
Park City Elk's Building celebrates 100 years on Main St. with with an open house on Sat.
The Park City chapter of the Benevolent Protection of the Elks is celebrating the 100th anniversary of being on Main Street and is welcoming the public to a rare opportunity to visit the lodge this weekend. The Elks Lodge at 550 Main Street is the oldest continuously operating building on...
Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours
One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
Park City Council to consider film studio housing project, Sundance event permits Thursday
The film studio development, called Studio Crossing, would also include 100 market rate units, and 60,000 square feet of commercial space. The film studio was originally approved in 2012, and included plans for a hotel, amphitheater, and commercial space. However, those were never fully developed, and a few years back,...
In 3-2 vote, Park City Council approves film studio development
The council approved the project in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ryan Dickey and Jeremy Rubell voted against the proposal. Both voiced uneasiness about approving the project without a public safety review. Those reviews are typical in planning applications and include things like the Park City Fire District looking over the plans.
Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
Park City releases license guide for Sundance Film Festival
The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for late January, is fast approaching. The city issues permits for a variety of commercial and non-profit uses during the festival. Those cover everything from tents and alcohol sales to live filming during the festival. A schedule of deadlines and a contact list...
New high school in Heber could soon get a builder
The Wasatch County school board meets Thursday and is working to find a construction company to build its new high school. As spring 2023 approaches, the Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on a new high school. First, its board of education needs to pick a contractor. At...
Park City is hosting a Bus Rapid Transit open house Monday
The open house is Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd. The goal is to inform the public about improvements to the S.R. 224 Bus Rapid Transit system. The multi-million-dollar project, which began in 2018, will add a dedicated...
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Deer Valley offering season passes to homeowners who supply worker housing
Park City, like many mountain towns, faces a big conundrum when it comes to workforce housing. Rents are too high and housing is too scarce for many who help the town function. Whether it’s a ski lift operator or a server in a restaurant, many workers can’t find a place to live in the area.
Wasatch County Council votes to finalize RAP Tax
This week’s Wasatch County Council meeting will tie up loose ends before year end. After the recreation, arts and parks tax passed overwhelmingly in Wasatch County in November, the next step is for Wasatch County Council to make it official on Wednesday. The RAP Tax is a sales tax...
Residents evacuated in Old Town condo fire
As of 7:00 pm. Wednesday night, the fire is out and an examination of the building is being conducted, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD). At 6 p.m., firefighters were "still working on containment and extinguishment." Full story: Multiple fire trucks raced to the Town Pointe condominium complex...
Deer Valley hosting open houses to present Snow Park plans
Deer Valley Resort is hosting several open houses to give the community a chance to learn more about its plans to redevelop Snow Park. Deer Valley is scheduled to return to the Park City Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with updated plans on the Snow Park project. The resort...
Wasatch County sees a 15% increase in budget due to new growth
The Wasatch County Council adopted a nearly $35-million dollar operating budget for 2023 that has more money for pay raises and transit due to new growth. According to Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau, next year’s budget is about 15% bigger than the current year. The new money he says is due to growth and the resulting increase in sales tax revenues.
Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City
On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
