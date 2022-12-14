ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson School Board Seeks To Fill Vacancy

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRYVl_0jifCZ1m00
Photo by Micromedia Publications

JACKSON – With the recent election of Scott Sargent to the Township Council, the search is on for his replacement on the Board of Education.

The Board is inviting residents to apply for appointment to a board seat that is available Dec. 21, following Sargent’s resignation. He will be sworn into his new council position on January 3, 2023.

Jackson School District Business Administrator and Board Secretary Michelle Richardson said the process for filling a vacancy like this differs from a typical school board election. The person appointed by the Board will take the oath of office and become a full member of the Board on Dec. 21and will continue to serve in that position through the reorganization meeting in early January 2024.

This individual – and anyone else in the community – will have the opportunity to campaign for this seat in the election to be held on November 7, 2023, according to the district.

In order to be considered for this appointment, any interested party must submit a resume and cover letter that outlines the reasons for wanting to be on the Board and the qualifications for being selected.

These materials can be mailed to the attention of Michelle Richardson, Board Secretary at the Jackson Township Board of Education office located at 151 Don Connor Boulevard, Jackson, NJ 08527 or emailed to jsd@jacksonsd.org.

The school district asks that respondents put “board vacancy” in the subject line. The deadline for receiving materials is Dec. 19.

During the December 21, closed session part of the Board of Education’s business meeting (which begins at 4:30 p.m.), all applicants will be invited to make a brief (five minutes maximum) statement that elaborates on their resume and cover letter: reason for wanting to serve, qualifications, expectations for service, areas of priority.

The Board will ask any follow-up questions. When the board returns to public session to begin the regular board meeting, the board will vote in public to appoint one of the candidates and the appointed candidate will be immediately seated after taking the oath of office.

Qualifications for a board member, established by state law, include being a United States citizen; a resident of the district for at least one year at the time of election or appointment and able to read and write.

Other qualifications include being a registered voter in the district where the person is submitting the nomination petition (or being appointed) and not being disqualified as a voter pursuant to N.J.S.A. 19:4-1 and not having been convicted of any of the crimes or offenses enumerated in N.J.S.A. 18A;12-1 or conspiracy to commit or attempt to commit any of said crimes.

The applicant cannot be the mayor or a member of the governing body of the municipality; or have a direct or indirect contract with or claim against the board.

Additional information can be obtained from the New Jersey School Boards Association at njsba.org/about/membership/school-board-candidacy

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
