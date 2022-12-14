Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens to Dazzling $301 Million at International Box Office
James Cameron’s science-fiction epic “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel 13 years in the making, delivered a dazzling $301 million in its international box office debut. Of the 52 territories in play, China delivered the biggest start with $57.1 million, an underwhelming turnout given the original...
SFGate
What Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Like on Shrooms?
I overheard this as I walked through the concessions area at the AMC cinema in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, surprised that I wasn’t the person who said it. Which could only mean that I was also high, and the handful of psilocybin mushrooms I’d scarfed down in the bathroom at nearby Margaritaville some 30 minutes earlier had begun to take effect. Now I was part of a crowd that flowed toward the IMAX theater for an afternoon showing of Avatar: The Way of Water. My seat was in the fourth row.
SFGate
Is James Cameron’s Vision for the ‘Avatar’ Franchise a Dream or a Delusion?
Unless you want to bury your head in an underwater sand dune, it’s clear that “Avatar: The Way of Water” underperformed at the box office this weekend — a fact that shouldn’t change anyone’s experience of the movie. The critics, or at least a whole lot of them, were rapturous (though not this one; I thought “The Way of Water” had the same blend of wowza visuals and just-okay story that made the first “Avatar” a movie I enjoyed but was never remotely tempted to visit again). And audiences, who gave the film a Cinemascore grade of A, may sustain and build with the coming weeks.
Comments / 0