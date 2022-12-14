Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
SFGate
Is James Cameron’s Vision for the ‘Avatar’ Franchise a Dream or a Delusion?
Unless you want to bury your head in an underwater sand dune, it’s clear that “Avatar: The Way of Water” underperformed at the box office this weekend — a fact that shouldn’t change anyone’s experience of the movie. The critics, or at least a whole lot of them, were rapturous (though not this one; I thought “The Way of Water” had the same blend of wowza visuals and just-okay story that made the first “Avatar” a movie I enjoyed but was never remotely tempted to visit again). And audiences, who gave the film a Cinemascore grade of A, may sustain and build with the coming weeks.
SFGate
What Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Like on Shrooms?
I overheard this as I walked through the concessions area at the AMC cinema in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, surprised that I wasn’t the person who said it. Which could only mean that I was also high, and the handful of psilocybin mushrooms I’d scarfed down in the bathroom at nearby Margaritaville some 30 minutes earlier had begun to take effect. Now I was part of a crowd that flowed toward the IMAX theater for an afternoon showing of Avatar: The Way of Water. My seat was in the fourth row.
SFGate
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
SFGate
‘Harry & Meghan’ Producers vs. Buckingham Palace: Spat Intensifies Over Netflix Docuseries
The spat between Buckingham Palace and the producers behind Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries has intensified after it emerged that palace officials not only had an opportunity to comment on the Sussexes’ claims within the show, but tried to obtain footage in advance. The war of...
SFGate
Quentin Tarantino Confirms Adam Sandler Was ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Top Choice: ‘I Wrote the Bear Jew for Sandler’
Quentin Tarantino confirmed a long-standing rumor regarding Adam Sandler and “Inglourious Basterds” during his latest appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Joined by host Maher and co-interviewee Judd Apatow, Tarantino finally went on record saying he wrote the role of Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz for Sandler. Apatow had already locked Sandler in to filming “Funny People,” however, which means Tarantino’s Sandler dream never got realized.
Comments / 0