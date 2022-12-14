The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio reflects on the year in sneaker releases and runs down their personal favorite sneakers of the year. They also spend some time discussing the consensus sneaker of the year picks from Complex and how that list is determined. From the Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 to Up There’s New Balance projects to the “Lost and Found” Air Jordan 1, these are their choice for best sneakers of the year.

2 DAYS AGO