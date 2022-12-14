Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Women's Health
Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film
If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
In Style
Dua Lipa Wore the Going-Out Version of Every It Girl's Favorite Jacket
This year, the motorcycle jacket has found its way into just about It Girl's closet — from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, and, of course, Ms. Dua Lipa. The pop star has worn the roomy leather coat on multiple occasions (even in the dead of summer). And now? She's effortlessly transitioning the moto from day to night with her latest going-out look. On Saturday, Dua shared a photo dump from a recent night-out in London on Instagram, wearing a black metallic vinyl version of the standard coat. In photos, Dua posed in the back what appeared to be an empty truck bed and paired her glistening jacket with a matching miniskirt, sheer black tights, and knee-high patent-leather boots.
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Complex
Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 4000’ Franchise for Amazon
Fresh off announcing his Superman retirement, Henry Cavill has been cast to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios has officially acquired the rights from Games Workshop (GAW) for the popular sci-fi tabletop game. The agreement includes the Warhammer 4000 rights across film, TV and more.
Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan on ‘Babylon’ Orgies and Why ‘Barbie’ Will Be ‘Everything You Dreamed Of’
Carey Mulligan and Margot Robbie know each other, having worked together on Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” which Mulligan starred in and Robbie produced through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. So when they sit down to discuss their recent projects — Mulligan’s turn in “She Said” as Megan Twohey, the New York Times reporter whose investigative work with Jodi Kantor helped bring down Harvey Weinstein, and Robbie’s portrayal in “Babylon” of Nellie LaRoy, a self-destructive silent film star — it’s like watching two old friends chatting. During the conversation, Mulligan talks about getting to know Twohey, and Robbie gives insight into working with Damien Chazelle on the wild...
Complex
James Cameron Says Not Getting Enough Time With His Kids Inspired ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Sitting in front of James Cameron feels surreal, but he’s as cool and easygoing as can be. It felt odd to refer to the movie-making giant as “James” during the global press junket that took place in London, England earlier this month, so I told him I’d call him, “Mr. Cameron,” to which he responded, “No, please. Call me Jim.”
Complex
Premiere: Emerging Rap Trio Frozemode Introduce Themselves With Uptempo Debut “Maybelline”
Frozemode—aka I.V.GATLIN, Cho-Hollow and Lisong—are the new trio making moves to leave their imprint on UK hip-hop. They’ve been putting their plans into place for the better part of a year, honing their live show and putting in the hours at the studio. They officially emerged with their debut single “Maybelline” earlier this month and now they’re back with the visuals to go with it.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Latto, Lil Durk, Central Cee, and More
The year is coming to an end, but there are still a few more music releases to get us to the finish line. This week, Latto is back with her highly anticipated track, “Another Nasty Song,” that samples a classic Y2K track. Central Cee is also sampling an early 2010s record on his sentimental single “Let Go.” Lil Durk and Future joined forces on their hard-hitting track, “Mad Max.” This week’s list also includes new music from Juice WRLD, Ab-Soul, and more.
Complex
Kid Cudi Celebrates Album Certifications, Shares Recovery Story While in Rehab
Kid Cudi has a lot to celebrate about and he wanted to share the news of some recent RIAA certifications to his fans. Hopping on Twitter, Cudi first mentioned that his song “Pursuit of Happiness” from Man on the Moon: The End of Day is certified diamond. Cudi,...
Complex
Puma and Rhuigi Villaseñor Connect Again for NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Puma has once again partnered with Rhuigi Villaseñor for a new capsule that pays homage to New York City and its five boroughs. Though Villaseñor is based in Los Angeles, he found inspiration in NYC, “a cultural nucleus where music and style have been forged for decades,” according to a release. The capsule includes a faux-leather down jacket, which is emblazoned with collegiate-style appliques and patches, and the Puma Suede shoe, which has been reworked with premium black leather.
Complex
Prada Linea Rossa Celebrates Fashion in Motion Via its Vibrant FW 22 Campaign
There are few universal truths in life, but one thing you can be certain of is change. Change is constant. It is a fundamental condition of existence. Perhaps that’s why sports are so fascinating. They capture the essence of change, celebrating dynamism, motion, and the unexpected in ways the mind can grasp, if only for a fleeting moment. And because sports are all about change, they demand clothing that can accommodate it.
Complex
Stream The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” From ‘Avatar 2’ Soundtrack
The Weeknd caps off a banner year with new music. Weeks after concluding the first leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the Grammy-winning singer returned Thursday with “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. The Weeknd teased the song earlier this month on social media, dropping a visual that included key scenes from the upcoming sequel.
Complex
Morray Shares New Song and Video “Da Rant”
With his debut album expected to arrive early next year, Morray returns with his new single “Da Rant.”. The introspective track arrives alongside an accompanying video, which doubles as a candid behind-the-scenes look at Morray’s recent rise. “Was running with the wrong crowd/Young, dumb, mad, loud/Time passed me by when I was sitting on that green mile,” Morray raps on the motivational cut.
Complex
Rosalía Teams Up With Cardi B for “Despechá (Remix)”
Rosalía has shared the remix for her song “Despechá,” featuring Cardi B. The Spanish singer teased the song’s new version on Wednesday, asking her fans who they thought was going to be on the track. Cardi later confirmed the news. Rosalía shared the original version...
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops Video For “Forever” Featuring 6lack
Jessie Reyez dropped the video for her song “Forever” featuring 6lack off her latest album Yessie as a Facebook exclusive. “You ever meet someone and just know they’re going to be in your life forever? What happened?” Reyez wrote alongside the video. The video, directed by...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Complex
Lizzo Addresses ‘Hurtful’ Suggestions She Makes Music for White People
In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo responded to the “hurtful” suggestion that she writes music for white people. “[It’s] very hurtful,” said Lizzo, as seen in the clip above after Stern noted that she discussed the criticism in her recent HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. “Only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful. And then, on the other end, it's like, I'm making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the '70s and '80s."
