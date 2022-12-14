ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Baby Shark Live’ Christmas show to visit Straz Center

TAMPA — “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show” will swim into the Tampa Bay area for two shows Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit...
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Luxurious Modern Waterfront Sarasota Wedding | The Ringling Musuem

Patricia and Denis' luxurious Sarasota wedding featured a sunset ceremony and al fresco reception combining shades of pinks and reds accented by bold pops of black and gold. Guests perused gallery walls of art exhibits before dining and dancing in a garden surrounded by marble sculptures and manicured topiaries. “We...
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Buccaneer-led nonprofit provides presents, meals for 23 families

TAMPA — Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy, hosted its second annual 23 Days of Christmas Blessings Dinner on Dec. 13, providing Christmas presents and a holiday meal to 23 Tampa Bay-area families ahead of the holidays. In...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Dads Affected By The Suicide of tWitch

Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

3 Tampa spots make OpenTable’s best restaurants in America list

Three of the top restaurants in America are right here in Tampa, according to a recent list from OpenTable. To determine the list, the site analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression. One standout in Tampa, Ulele, has delighted diners due to its dreamy outdoor seating, exceptional craft beer, excelsior service, and commitment to Florida history.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa launches new app for blind, visually impaired

The city of Tampa has implemented a new pilot project focused on improving accessibility for people who are blind or visually impaired. The city worked alongside assistive technology company Lazarillo to create accessible indoor and outdoor maps of public buildings and parks that can be navigated with audio guidance using a smartphone. The locations are Old City Hall, the Tampa Municipal Office Building, and Julian B. Lane Park.
TAMPA, FL

