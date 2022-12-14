Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Related
tampabeacon.com
‘Baby Shark Live’ Christmas show to visit Straz Center
TAMPA — “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show” will swim into the Tampa Bay area for two shows Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit...
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in Florida
In today's world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.
observernews.net
Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities
The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
marrymetampabay.com
Luxurious Modern Waterfront Sarasota Wedding | The Ringling Musuem
Patricia and Denis' luxurious Sarasota wedding featured a sunset ceremony and al fresco reception combining shades of pinks and reds accented by bold pops of black and gold. Guests perused gallery walls of art exhibits before dining and dancing in a garden surrounded by marble sculptures and manicured topiaries. “We...
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area
Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.
tampabeacon.com
Buccaneer-led nonprofit provides presents, meals for 23 families
TAMPA — Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy, hosted its second annual 23 Days of Christmas Blessings Dinner on Dec. 13, providing Christmas presents and a holiday meal to 23 Tampa Bay-area families ahead of the holidays. In...
wild941.com
Tampa Dads Affected By The Suicide of tWitch
Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
thatssotampa.com
Moschella’s Italian Eatery and Market brings a taste of Sicily in Wesley Chapel
Moschella’s Italian Eatery is a foodie paradise. This authentic Italian Market has a huge wine selection, a tantalizing array of cheeses, some of the most mouthwatering pizzas in the region, and sandwiches that will warm your soul. It’s a taste of Italy in the Tampa area. The idea...
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
thatssotampa.com
3 Tampa spots make OpenTable’s best restaurants in America list
Three of the top restaurants in America are right here in Tampa, according to a recent list from OpenTable. To determine the list, the site analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression. One standout in Tampa, Ulele, has delighted diners due to its dreamy outdoor seating, exceptional craft beer, excelsior service, and commitment to Florida history.
tampabeacon.com
Tampa launches new app for blind, visually impaired
The city of Tampa has implemented a new pilot project focused on improving accessibility for people who are blind or visually impaired. The city worked alongside assistive technology company Lazarillo to create accessible indoor and outdoor maps of public buildings and parks that can be navigated with audio guidance using a smartphone. The locations are Old City Hall, the Tampa Municipal Office Building, and Julian B. Lane Park.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village. It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to...
Severe storms hit St. Pete downing trees, knocking power
Pinellas County first responders are working to clear debris from homes and community buildings in the wake of severe thunderstorms that hit much of the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.
Comments / 0