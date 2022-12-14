ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

julie
3d ago

More proof the moron & his administration have no clue what they are doing…oil, supply chain, economy, crime, 100 billion to Ukraine, 100 billion union pension bailout, etc. They will continue to kill the American economy while they get gates around their homes and security detail. They will have 87,000 IRS agents (armed with guns & ammunition) to come after whom??? The destruction this administration is doing to America is horrific and will take a decade or more to clean up & pay off debt. Be prepared they need your money and they’ll be coming for it!

Reply(8)
30
Abby Blum
2d ago

WHY OH WHY are we not making things in THIS country? We've all known that we have to bring things to this country for the past two years, let's move on that shall we? Things that are nessesary in big ways should never be made in places that we can't easily access. And that's, common sense! I grew up with, hey, we must always have a plan B. So these big companies and "smart ones" never thought of that?

Reply(1)
10
Karen Mccabe
3d ago

IF America's Official Freak A Zoids from The Planet Fruit Loop The Biden Adminstration put the BILLION$$$$$$$$$$$$ sent to Ukraine into American Drug Company we'd have OUR OWN MEDICINE MADE IN THE USA 💯

Reply(1)
9
Related
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
CNBC

China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
