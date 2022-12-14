Read full article on original website
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate
REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
How to be a helpful holiday host for people struggling with alcohol
PORTLAND, Ore. — These winter holidays, like past winter holidays, can often center around the bar and the bottle as alcohol is a celebratory centerpiece. "All of our holiday parties generally have alcohol and they’re surrounded by alcohol," said Chloe Rusca, a behavioral health consultant with Kaiser Permanente in Clackamas.
