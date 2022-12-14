ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate

REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
How to be a helpful holiday host for people struggling with alcohol

PORTLAND, Ore. — These winter holidays, like past winter holidays, can often center around the bar and the bottle as alcohol is a celebratory centerpiece. "All of our holiday parties generally have alcohol and they’re surrounded by alcohol," said Chloe Rusca, a behavioral health consultant with Kaiser Permanente in Clackamas.
