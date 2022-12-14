ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

JNPO: Pro wrestling year in review - Vince McMahon resigns from WWE

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA3yX_0jifBRvl00

Jon Alba joins Josh Nason to talk all the happenings in July 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EKTf_0jifBRvl00

One of the most interesting year in pro wrestling news history peaked in July 2022 with Vince McMahon announcing his retirement/resignation from WWE.

We talk about that and more in the latest installment in the pro wrestling year in review series on Josh Nason's Punch-Out.

Joining me is past guest and wrestling podcaster Jon Alba .

Jon and I talk about the McMahon announcement and the fallout (coincidental considering this week's news) including a newsworthy WWE SummerSlam that saw returns...and a forklift.

While it was a quiet month for AEW, the path to September's All Out began to cleared which included the announcement of the new Trios titles.

ROH held their second pay-per-view under the Tony Khan regime with the well-regarded Death Before Dishonor, headlined by FTR vs. The Briscoes in a two-of-three falls match.

We also talk about the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view and the uncomfortableness of watching Flair compete -- hopefully for the last time.

Jon and I also talk all the news from Japan/NJPW, Impact Wrestling and the indies.

If this is your first time here, check out the rest of the series !

Click Here To Listen

Comments / 0

Related
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
447
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy