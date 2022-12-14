JNPO: Pro wrestling year in review - Vince McMahon resigns from WWE

Jon Alba joins Josh Nason to talk all the happenings in July 2022.

One of the most interesting year in pro wrestling news history peaked in July 2022 with Vince McMahon announcing his retirement/resignation from WWE.

We talk about that and more in the latest installment in the pro wrestling year in review series on Josh Nason's Punch-Out.

Joining me is past guest and wrestling podcaster Jon Alba .

Jon and I talk about the McMahon announcement and the fallout (coincidental considering this week's news) including a newsworthy WWE SummerSlam that saw returns...and a forklift.

While it was a quiet month for AEW, the path to September's All Out began to cleared which included the announcement of the new Trios titles.

ROH held their second pay-per-view under the Tony Khan regime with the well-regarded Death Before Dishonor, headlined by FTR vs. The Briscoes in a two-of-three falls match.

We also talk about the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view and the uncomfortableness of watching Flair compete -- hopefully for the last time.

Jon and I also talk all the news from Japan/NJPW, Impact Wrestling and the indies.

If this is your first time here, check out the rest of the series !

