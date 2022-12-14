ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from solstice celebrations to Slutmas Eve party

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from solstice celebrations to Slutmas Eve party. Third Annual Poetry Stroll, around the clock at various spots around Harvard Square (and continuing through Jan. 1). Free. A self-guided, 18-stop outdoor tour that highlights local poets by displaying works in storefronts and public spaces. Information is here.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Headquarters of GE’s power spinoff, Vernova, announced for East Cambridge in early 2024

Headquarters of GE’s power spinoff, Vernova, announced for East Cambridge in early 2024. GE’s portfolio of energy businesses, GE Vernova, will put its global headquarters in Cambridge at 58 Charles St., near Kendall Square – part of a plan to become an independent company in early 2024, the company said Thursday. The spinoff will be accomplished over the coming year.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Asked what it was like in inclusionary homes, 40% told of bias from neighbors or managers

Asked what it was like in inclusionary homes, 40% told of bias from neighbors or managers. Forty percent of people have experienced bias from living in inclusionary housing – the few affordable-rate homes scattered among market-rate homes in a building or complex – that they feel has to do with their income, race or gender, or having kids, according to a survey presented Tuesday to Cambridge officials.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Police investigate gunshot by Danehy Park as ‘not a random’ act

Police investigate gunshot by Danehy Park as ‘not a random’ act. Police confirmed gunfire at around midnight Friday at the Briston Arms apartments on Garden Street in Neighborhood 9, though the confirmation came Friday afternoon during officers’ second visit to the complex. The homes are surrounded by Danehy Park.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

