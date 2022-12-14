Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Related
Final thoughts from Rutgers’ destruction of Wake Forest: The numbers behind offensive explosion
Rutgers desperately needed a win over Wake Forest on Saturday: to cash in its final opportunity grab a solid non-conference win for its NCAA Tournament résumé on, to prevent a devastating two-game losing streak from sliding further, to set up a strong finish to the calendar year and enter 2023 with optimism.
Region’s top FB specialists clashed at College Exposure Camp | Rutgers could evaluate THESE
Ray Guy award winner and All-American Adam Korsak, and long snapper Billy Taylor, who holds Rutgers’ record for football games played, have proven how crucial a strong special teams unit can be to a team in a defensive conference like the Big Ten. Rutgers is always searching for others who can meet the standards the team has achieved with its punting unit while working to improve the efficiency of a solid kickoff and inconsistent field goal unit.
Rutgers football recruiting update: Analyzing top targets down the stretch
Rutgers heads into the weekend poised to try and add at least four new players to the fold while solidifying things with Rutgers’s soon-to-be signees. Here are some updates on players who officially visited last weekend (and from Sunday to Tuesday), and one on a future Scarlet Knight who, apparently, could help Rutgers on either side of the ball when he arrives in Piscataway.
Rutgers won’t let referee’s blunder ruin the season as Caleb McConnell leads the way | Politi
One referee’s blunder had turned into two crushing December losses for the Rutgers men’s basketball team, and when the Scarlet Knights stepped on the floor just before noon on Saturday, they faced the possibility that their season could careen off the rails. Those were the stakes. Caleb McConnell...
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State takes down Rutgers in completely normal circumstances
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Newark Vocational over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Love scored a game-high 21 points in a game that saw Newark Vocational takeover in overtime. It outscored Ferris 9-2 in the extra period to take home a 58-51 win in Newark. Newark Vocational (2-0) took a seven-point lead into the break but Ferris (1-1) got even in the...
No. 14 Immaculate Heart over DePaul - Girls basketball recap
Isabella Asencio’s 16 points and four steals lifted Immaculate Heart, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 61-21 victory over DePaul in Washington. Ava Naszimento had nine points and six rebounds for Immaculate Heart (2-0), which stormed out to a 21-4 first quarter lead. Selena Cieszko added eight points with five rebounds and Julia Schutz chipped in eight rebounds with five assists.
Harper summons the drive to rally No. 6 Don Bosco Prep by No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep
Dylan Harper’s approach to each game as it refers to his scoring is quite straightforward and, frankly, pretty darn humble considering the fact that he happens to be a closely watched member of New Jersey basketball royalty. “I just come in always wanting to make the right play,” he...
Texas team tops Roselle Catholic in battle of nation’s top boys basketball squads
Duncanville of Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Roselle Catholic, 73-58, in a meeting of teams ranked No. 1 in separate national polls at the Hoopfest Basketball Series in the Bahamas. Duncanville entered the game ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN and No. 2 by...
Bryce Stokes takes Paterson Eastside over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes brought a double double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Paterson Eastside won easily at home, 73-52, over Paramus Catholic. Preston Brown added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, for Paterson Eastside (1-1), which played even in the first quarter at 14-all, built a 31-26 lead at halftime, and put the game out of reach with a 28-10 run in the third quarter.
What channel is Chicago Bears game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 15 NFC football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
No. 3 Morris Catholic storms back late to defeat No. 2 Rutgers Prep
Morris Catholic coach Billy Lovett took a timeout with 1:58 left to go in the third quarter because he felt he needed to calm his team down because it felt like the game was slipping away. Things weren’t going Morris Catholic’s way against Rutgers Prep. Mia Pauldo was battling foul...
Boys basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep cruises past No. 20 Paul VI
Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, continues to show that it is a powerhouse in the state. Cameron Piggee finished with 25 points and three assists in a 71-48 victory over No. 20 Paul VI in Haddonfield. Rutgers Prep (2-0) seemed to get stronger as the game...
Takeaways as Devils fall to Panthers 4-2, drop 5th straight game
For the first few months of the 2022-23 season, the Devils were an unstoppable wagon hellbent on proving their past doubters wrong. They had the spotlight, the historic 13-game winning streak and a high-pace offensive system – mixed with an aggressive blueline – that boosted coach Lindy Ruff from scapegoat to Jack Adams favorite.
Boys Basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic falls to 0-2 at Hoopfest in Paradise
Tarik Watson scored 14 points, but Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to Sunrise Christian (KS.), 73-62, at the inaugural Hoopfest in Paradis in the Bahamas. Simeon Wilcher also scored 13 points for the Lions, which trailed 41-32 at halftime. Sunrise led by at least 21 in the fourth quarter.
Allentown over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Kayla McCrea’s 15 points and seven rebounds lifted Allentown to a 41-26 victory over Southern in Allentown. Caitlin Landgraf added 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Allentown (2-0), which led 17-10 at halftime. Casey Collins led Southern (0-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Isaiah Fuller scored 17 points to propel Roselle to a narrow 58-54 victory over Johnson in Clark. Tahdir Carson (15 points) and Zaire Carter (14 points) also performed well for Roselle (2-0), who built up a 47-37 lead at the end of the third quarter before Johnson cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1