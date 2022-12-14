ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Region’s top FB specialists clashed at College Exposure Camp | Rutgers could evaluate THESE

Ray Guy award winner and All-American Adam Korsak, and long snapper Billy Taylor, who holds Rutgers’ record for football games played, have proven how crucial a strong special teams unit can be to a team in a defensive conference like the Big Ten. Rutgers is always searching for others who can meet the standards the team has achieved with its punting unit while working to improve the efficiency of a solid kickoff and inconsistent field goal unit.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting update: Analyzing top targets down the stretch

Rutgers heads into the weekend poised to try and add at least four new players to the fold while solidifying things with Rutgers’s soon-to-be signees. Here are some updates on players who officially visited last weekend (and from Sunday to Tuesday), and one on a future Scarlet Knight who, apparently, could help Rutgers on either side of the ball when he arrives in Piscataway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Vocational over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Love scored a game-high 21 points in a game that saw Newark Vocational takeover in overtime. It outscored Ferris 9-2 in the extra period to take home a 58-51 win in Newark. Newark Vocational (2-0) took a seven-point lead into the break but Ferris (1-1) got even in the...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Immaculate Heart over DePaul - Girls basketball recap

Isabella Asencio’s 16 points and four steals lifted Immaculate Heart, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 61-21 victory over DePaul in Washington. Ava Naszimento had nine points and six rebounds for Immaculate Heart (2-0), which stormed out to a 21-4 first quarter lead. Selena Cieszko added eight points with five rebounds and Julia Schutz chipped in eight rebounds with five assists.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Bryce Stokes takes Paterson Eastside over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes brought a double double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Paterson Eastside won easily at home, 73-52, over Paramus Catholic. Preston Brown added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, for Paterson Eastside (1-1), which played even in the first quarter at 14-all, built a 31-26 lead at halftime, and put the game out of reach with a 28-10 run in the third quarter.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022

Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils fall to Panthers 4-2, drop 5th straight game

For the first few months of the 2022-23 season, the Devils were an unstoppable wagon hellbent on proving their past doubters wrong. They had the spotlight, the historic 13-game winning streak and a high-pace offensive system – mixed with an aggressive blueline – that boosted coach Lindy Ruff from scapegoat to Jack Adams favorite.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown over Southern - Girls basketball recap

Kayla McCrea’s 15 points and seven rebounds lifted Allentown to a 41-26 victory over Southern in Allentown. Caitlin Landgraf added 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Allentown (2-0), which led 17-10 at halftime. Casey Collins led Southern (0-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Fuller scored 17 points to propel Roselle to a narrow 58-54 victory over Johnson in Clark. Tahdir Carson (15 points) and Zaire Carter (14 points) also performed well for Roselle (2-0), who built up a 47-37 lead at the end of the third quarter before Johnson cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy