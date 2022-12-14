Rutgers heads into the weekend poised to try and add at least four new players to the fold while solidifying things with Rutgers’s soon-to-be signees. Here are some updates on players who officially visited last weekend (and from Sunday to Tuesday), and one on a future Scarlet Knight who, apparently, could help Rutgers on either side of the ball when he arrives in Piscataway.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO