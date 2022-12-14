UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.

