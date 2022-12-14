Read full article on original website
WLUC
Rotary Club of Marquette holds donation drive for “12 Deeds of Christmas”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rotary Club of Marquette held a donation drive for local organizations. The drive was part of the Rotary Club’s annual “12 Deeds of Christmas” event. Folks drove through the donation station at the Holiday Inn to drop off stocking stuffers, snacks, socks, and similar supplies. The club was collecting for 7 nonprofits in Marquette County, including UPAWS, the Jacobetti Veterans Home, and Janzen House.
WLUC
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce prepares annual board of directors elections
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) encourages business owners and professionals to apply and become members of its board of directors. The chamber is responsible for putting on events such as Bridgefest and the Keweenaw Golf Outing, as well as promoting Houghton and Keweenaw County businesses.
WLUC
NMU, MTU celebrate fall graduation
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) celebrated their graduations Saturday. Tech’s student speaker was Jailynn Johnson, a graduating chemist with a minor in math. Tech celebrated 292 undergraduates and more than 150 graduates. In Marquette, 400 of NMU’s 540...
WLUC
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
WLUC
Michigan Tech Huskies tame the Finlandia Lions
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech scored early and often to win comfortably over Finlandia University 76-44 at SDC Gymnasium Saturday evening. The Huskies improved to 10-2 overall and remained undefeated at home (7-0) after facing the Lions in regular season play for just the second time in 10 years.
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
