Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of 'terrorist activity' in case Israeli group calls 'gross violation of basic rights'

CNN — Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning "terrorist attacks" to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a "gross violation of basic rights." Salah Hamouri's Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester

CNN — One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September. Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film, "The Salesman," had condemned the hanging of...
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt

CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos

CNN — Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits. In an attempt to attract more volunteers to the front, Russian propaganda videos posted on social networks in the past few days are trying to appeal to Russian men through the narratives of patriotism, morality and upward social mobility.
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health

CNN — Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired." Francis made the comment in an interview with Spanish news outlet ABC, published Sunday, when asked what would happen if a pope is suddenly rendered unable to perform his duties due to health issues or an accident.
ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced Friday that he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic, the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court's 20-year history. The closures come as the court looks into...
Poles executed for hiding Jews are declared martyrs by pope

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday declared as martyrs a Polish couple who were executed by German police during World War II for hiding Jews in their farmhouse. A farmer and beekeeper, Jozef Ulma, and wife Wiktoria in the Polish town of Markowa hid several members of the Jewish community, who were being hunted down during the German occupation of Poland. An informant apparently betrayed them, and the Jews were killed by police in March 1944. The couple were then shot to death along with their six young children, the oldest of whom was 8 years old.
Exploding gift sends Polish police chief to hospital after Ukraine visit

CNN — Poland's police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk was hospitalized with minor injuries on Wednesday after a gift that he had received in Ukraine suddenly exploded, according to a government statement. "Yesterday at 7:50 a.m., an explosion occurred in a room adjacent to the office of the Police Chief," Poland's...
South Sudan police say 5 killed in confrontation near bank

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudan's central bank in the capital, Juba. Spokesman Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank. He said the armed people had stolen money from a parked car near the petroleum ministry.
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9

ANKARA, TURKEY — A remote-controlled bomb exploded on a highway in Turkey as an armored police van carrying officers drove past on Friday, injuring all nine occupants, government officials said. Five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in...

