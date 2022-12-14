Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of 'terrorist activity' in case Israeli group calls 'gross violation of basic rights'
CNN — Israel deported a French-Palestinian lawyer it accused of organizing, inciting and planning "terrorist attacks" to France early Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said, in a case that an Israeli human rights organization called a "gross violation of basic rights." Salah Hamouri's Israeli residency was revoked two weeks ago...
WRAL
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
CNN — One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September. Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film, "The Salesman," had condemned the hanging of...
WRAL
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
CNN — A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials. Dmitry Syty, who runs the "Russian House" in the capital of CAR, Bangui, received a package...
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
WRAL
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
WRAL
Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day
CNN — As the 2022 World Cup comes to a close, global rights organizations have renewed criticism of Qatar and FIFA over the treatment of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums and tournament infrastructure. The World Cup final on Sunday coincides with both International Migrants Day and Qatar...
WRAL
How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt
CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
WRAL
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
CNN — Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits. In an attempt to attract more volunteers to the front, Russian propaganda videos posted on social networks in the past few days are trying to appeal to Russian men through the narratives of patriotism, morality and upward social mobility.
WRAL
JAMES LEUTZE: In Georgia, GOP offered unqualified Senate candidate to grab power
EDITOR'S NOTE: James Leutze is chancellor emeritus of UNC-Wilmington and was a professor of history at UNC Chapel Hill, specializing in military history. He is author of “Entering North Carolina: Turn Clocks Back 100 Years,” a reflection on the historic connections between North Carolina’s post-Civil War politics and today’s.
WRAL
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health
CNN — Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired." Francis made the comment in an interview with Spanish news outlet ABC, published Sunday, when asked what would happen if a pope is suddenly rendered unable to perform his duties due to health issues or an accident.
WRAL
ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced Friday that he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic, the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court's 20-year history. The closures come as the court looks into...
WRAL
Elon Musk offers journalists he banned from Twitter ability to return under certain condition
CNN — New Twitter owner Elon Musk offered several of the journalists he banned from the social media website earlier this week the ability to return to the platform if they deleted the tweets he falsely claimed shared his "exact real-time" location. The move from Musk came after he...
WRAL
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
CNN — Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing...
WRAL
Poles executed for hiding Jews are declared martyrs by pope
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday declared as martyrs a Polish couple who were executed by German police during World War II for hiding Jews in their farmhouse. A farmer and beekeeper, Jozef Ulma, and wife Wiktoria in the Polish town of Markowa hid several members of the Jewish community, who were being hunted down during the German occupation of Poland. An informant apparently betrayed them, and the Jews were killed by police in March 1944. The couple were then shot to death along with their six young children, the oldest of whom was 8 years old.
WRAL
Exploding gift sends Polish police chief to hospital after Ukraine visit
CNN — Poland's police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk was hospitalized with minor injuries on Wednesday after a gift that he had received in Ukraine suddenly exploded, according to a government statement. "Yesterday at 7:50 a.m., an explosion occurred in a room adjacent to the office of the Police Chief," Poland's...
WRAL
South Sudan police say 5 killed in confrontation near bank
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudan's central bank in the capital, Juba. Spokesman Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank. He said the armed people had stolen money from a parked car near the petroleum ministry.
WRAL
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9
ANKARA, TURKEY — A remote-controlled bomb exploded on a highway in Turkey as an armored police van carrying officers drove past on Friday, injuring all nine occupants, government officials said. Five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in...
Comments / 0