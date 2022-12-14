Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
N.J. auto insurance costs more for renters, blue-collar workers, non-college grads. It’s discrimination, activists say.
For at least two decades Cuqui Rivera of North Brunswick hadn’t been in a car accident. She didn’t get a speeding ticket. Her only interaction with her auto insurance company was to cut them a check, which she did religiously. She was a model driver as far as insurance coverage goes.
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
Almost $200 million in NJ cannabis sales in first 6 months after legalization
There were almost $200 million in legal recreational cannabis sales between when New Jersey legalized weed in April and September, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced Friday.
Boom! Hopefully, here comes a low-carbon New Jersey | Letters
The op-ed article “Boom! The destruction of a dirty coal-fired plant should lead us to a clean energy future,” written by Anjuli Ramos-Busot, discusses the recent demolition of the Logan Generating Plant in Gloucester County. It was New Jersey’s last operating coal-powered electricity plant. As the author...
N.J. lawmakers move to redact addresses for elected officials from the public record
Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own. However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.
New NJ Bill Would Make ‘Discriminatory’ Car Insurance Policies Illegal
Are car insurance companies discriminating against people of color from low-income neighborhoods by factoring things like credit score and education level into premium rates?. That's what some Democrats in New Jersey think. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has the latest on a bill that would make asking those types of questions on applications illegal.
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, sends it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member
Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
Gov. Murphy says N.J. will not ‘stand for anti-Muslim behavior’ after incidents
In the wake of a series of anti-Muslim incidents in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy visited an Islamic center on Friday to pledge that his administration will help protect residents who practice the religion. “We will not stand for anti-Muslim behavior,” Murphy said during a speech at the Islamic Center...
85 companies may have to pay $150M to clean up N.J. river they polluted, feds says
More than 80 New Jersey companies allegedly polluted sections of the Lower Passaic River to the extent they should pay $150 million to help clean it up, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agencies said a proposed consent decree will require the...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Let’s change how we treat sickle cell disease in New Jersey | Opinion
Imagine you suffer from a rare disease that subjects you to horrific chronic pain, high rates of stroke and infection, vision problems, and a life expectancy cut short by two to three decades. On top of these devastating physical effects, you also face significant barriers to quality care. Unfortunately, this...
Cory Booker’s already looking at 2024 — but not for another White House run
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker already is making plans to hike the campaign trail in 2024, though the White House won’t be his destination. Booker told NJ Advance Media he expects President Joe Biden to run for re-election and would be “100%” behind him. He said his focus would be on helping Democrats retain control of the Senate as several Democratic incumbents will be running for re-election in states whose voters strongly supported Donald Trump in 2020, such as Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion
It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
