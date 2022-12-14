ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims

TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility.  Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

N.J. lawmakers move to redact addresses for elected officials from the public record

Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own. However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.
wdiy.org

New NJ Bill Would Make ‘Discriminatory’ Car Insurance Policies Illegal

Are car insurance companies discriminating against people of color from low-income neighborhoods by factoring things like credit score and education level into premium rates?. That's what some Democrats in New Jersey think. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has the latest on a bill that would make asking those types of questions on applications illegal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wdiy.org

NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Cory Booker’s already looking at 2024 — but not for another White House run

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker already is making plans to hike the campaign trail in 2024, though the White House won’t be his destination. Booker told NJ Advance Media he expects President Joe Biden to run for re-election and would be “100%” behind him. He said his focus would be on helping Democrats retain control of the Senate as several Democratic incumbents will be running for re-election in states whose voters strongly supported Donald Trump in 2020, such as Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion

It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
NJ.com

