coloradopolitics.com
DNC withholds Clinton funds pending state party revamp | A LOOK BACK
Twenty-Five Years Ago: The discovery of allegedly improperly used funds from the state’s Coordinated Campaign had divided the Colorado Democratic State Central Committee, which could not come to an agreement on how best to manage the party’s major election program. The committee voted in overwhelming favor that the...
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
coloradopolitics.com
Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees
Republicans in the Colorado legislature lost influence in more than half of the General Assembly's committees for the upcoming legislative session after Democrats dominated in the November election. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November — two in the Senate and five in the House — creating...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
glendalecherrycreek.com
Denver’s Mayoral Circus Begins
Winter is just beginning but come spring the quadrilateral event of electing a new mayor for the City and County of Denver will arrive. Denver almost never throws out an incumbent mayor so it’s the only chance a person seeking the position will have for the next 12 years. The incumbent mayor Michael Hancock is almost universally deemed the worst mayor in the city’s 164-year history beating out even Mayor Wolf Londoner who was removed from office for corruption in 1891. Nonetheless, we Denverites have elected him three times including once unopposed. Thus, once you are elected as mayor of Denver you are unlikely to leave office with the exception of term limits.
Summit Daily News
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
Westword
Residents Call for Public Hearings on Proposed Warehouses in Jefferson County
The former location of a research and development site for the mining industry operated by Cyprus Amax Minerals in Jefferson County could become an industrial trucking and business park, which has nearby residents concerned and calling for the county to intervene. “These buildings have outlived their useful life and need...
Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument
The Mountain Mamas started in Montana in 2013, and over two years ago branched out to Colorado. In both states we have thousands of moms united by a simple premise: We are rooted in the western lifestyle of raising our families outside. Therefore, we work to raise our collective voices to keep our rivers pristine, […] The post Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado sees decline in labor force but job numbers are still better than U.S.
Colorado’s unemployment rate continued to bob around the mid 3% range, landing at 3.5% for November, according to the latest job data. That’s down one-tenth of a percentage point from October, but up one-tenth from September. This vibrating rate, however, has little to do with how many people...
Fort Morgan Times
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
k12dive.com
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Colorado's first curator of LGBTQ+ history behind new exhibit
DENVER — As survivors of the Club Q shooting testified before Congress on Wednesday about the harmful impacts of the recent rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes – it's a reminder that Colorado's history with the LGBTQ+ community has not always been positive. Rainbows and Revolutions, an exhibit inside...
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say.
