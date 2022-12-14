ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DNC withholds Clinton funds pending state party revamp | A LOOK BACK

Twenty-Five Years Ago: The discovery of allegedly improperly used funds from the state’s Coordinated Campaign had divided the Colorado Democratic State Central Committee, which could not come to an agreement on how best to manage the party’s major election program. The committee voted in overwhelming favor that the...
Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees

Republicans in the Colorado legislature lost influence in more than half of the General Assembly's committees for the upcoming legislative session after Democrats dominated in the November election. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November — two in the Senate and five in the House — creating...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts

Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
Denver’s Mayoral Circus Begins

Winter is just beginning but come spring the quadrilateral event of electing a new mayor for the City and County of Denver will arrive. Denver almost never throws out an incumbent mayor so it’s the only chance a person seeking the position will have for the next 12 years. The incumbent mayor Michael Hancock is almost universally deemed the worst mayor in the city’s 164-year history beating out even Mayor Wolf Londoner who was removed from office for corruption in 1891. Nonetheless, we Denverites have elected him three times including once unopposed. Thus, once you are elected as mayor of Denver you are unlikely to leave office with the exception of term limits.
DENVER, CO
Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument

The Mountain Mamas started in Montana in 2013, and over two years ago branched out to Colorado. In both states we have thousands of moms united by a simple premise: We are rooted in the western lifestyle of raising our families outside. Therefore, we work to raise our collective voices to keep our rivers pristine, […] The post Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt

As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
LITTLETON, CO
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
