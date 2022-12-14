Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
Related
Westword
Residents Call for Public Hearings on Proposed Warehouses in Jefferson County
The former location of a research and development site for the mining industry operated by Cyprus Amax Minerals in Jefferson County could become an industrial trucking and business park, which has nearby residents concerned and calling for the county to intervene. “These buildings have outlived their useful life and need...
denverite.com
Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants
African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
castlerocknewspress.net
Recount confirms Marshall win in House District 43
A recount of votes in the Colorado House District 43 race resulted in Representative-elect Bob Marshall and his competitor Kurt Huffman each losing one vote, which doesn’t change the outcome of the election. The Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a recount of votes that had been adjudicated...
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
highlandsranchherald.net
Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy grants awarded
During the Dec. 15 business meeting, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved grant awards to 22 local municipalities and programs that support residents with developmental disabilities. Since the 2001 voter-approved Douglas County Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy, more than $5.4 million has been awarded to organizations providing local services to residents with developmental disabilities and their families.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
Company brings over 300 jobs into Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. The company’s […]
glendalecherrycreek.com
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
denvergazette.com
Denver’s Herod flouts disclosure — faces huge fine | Jimmy Sengenberger
In an episode of the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld,” the eccentric Kramer is shocked to learn the irascible Newman is “the Scofflaw” — the man responsible for garnering more unpaid parking tickets than anyone else in New York City. “Now you listen, and you listen good,” Kramer confronts Newman in his car. “I know who you are. You’re the Scofflaw!”
Colorado voters approved free school meals, but DPS hasn't opted in yet
Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which will fund free school meals for public school students. Districts will need to opt into the program.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Ice Festival Is Back!
The Cripple Creek Ice Festival, dubbed as one of the most popular events and a premiere winter gala across the state, is coming back in 2023 after a several-year hiatus. Event organizers have been meeting with the city and other potential sponsors to plan for the return of this treasured event, which will occur from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26. The ice sculptures will be along Bennett Avenue and there will be vendors and activities on both weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
Fire damages 2 small businesses in downtown Evergreen
A fire damaged two small businesses in the heart of Evergreen on Thursday night.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting
Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
Comments / 0