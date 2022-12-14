ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she's “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It feels so...
