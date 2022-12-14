ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors Helps Local Residents With Real Estate Tips

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Property Advisors provide trusted advisors for buying and selling properties across the State of Hawaii. As the December month continues, Hawaii Property Advisors give Living808 viewers an update on the real estate market. “This month price reductions are starting to happen. For those looking to...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii

Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Māna Road Fire Tour Provides Teaching Moments

Fire managers from around the country got an up-close, post-fire tour of the Māna Road fire area on Thursday. They gathered on Hawai‘i Island this week for a state fire chiefs conference, along with meetings of the Western Fire Leadership Council and the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation

EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
ARIZONA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: Did Hawaiian volcanoes get your attention recently? Keep up your volcano awareness next month

“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This coming January, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) will partner with the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency to deliver a range of talks and walks to help you maintain your volcano awareness.
HAWAII STATE

