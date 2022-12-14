Read full article on original website
Related
Local farmers take part in affordable farming project
A new concept in farming is making it affordable for local farmers to own and maintain land in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
KHON2
Hawaii Property Advisors Helps Local Residents With Real Estate Tips
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Property Advisors provide trusted advisors for buying and selling properties across the State of Hawaii. As the December month continues, Hawaii Property Advisors give Living808 viewers an update on the real estate market. “This month price reductions are starting to happen. For those looking to...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Civil Air Patrol joins search for downed plane off Maui
The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday, Dec. 17.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii
Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
bigislandgazette.com
Māna Road Fire Tour Provides Teaching Moments
Fire managers from around the country got an up-close, post-fire tour of the Māna Road fire area on Thursday. They gathered on Hawai‘i Island this week for a state fire chiefs conference, along with meetings of the Western Fire Leadership Council and the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
Hawaii DLNR Criticizes Social Media Posts About Maui Shark Attack
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is now encouraging social media users to resist posting and making comments before facts are known following a Maui shark attack. According to Kaua’i Now News, Hawai’i’s DLNR is making the request to the public after the disappearance of a 60-year-old...
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing
HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
erienewsnow.com
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Watch: Did Hawaiian volcanoes get your attention recently? Keep up your volcano awareness next month
“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This coming January, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) will partner with the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency to deliver a range of talks and walks to help you maintain your volcano awareness.
Washington Examiner
Green's plan to eliminate food and medicine tax may not have a clear path
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green's plan to end the state's excise tax on food and medicine is not out of the realm of possibility, but it won't be easy, the executive director president of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii said. The governor proposed eliminating the taxes during...
Comments / 1