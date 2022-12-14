Read full article on original website
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap
Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
Their star teammate was slain in the offseason. But they played on for the first time in his memory.
The seconds ticked down to the opening tipoff of the boys basketball season Thursday night. But before the ball could be flung in the air for the first time, the East Orange Campus High Jaguars huddled in the far corner of their home gymnasium. Dressed head to toe in snazzy...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps and links for Friday, Dec. 16
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in NJ.com's Top 20, won readily at home, 57-24, over Mount St. Dominic. The Lions opened with a 17-8 run in the first quarter on their way to an insurmountable lead at halftime. Mount St. Dominic is now 0-2.
Takeaways as Devils fall to Panthers 4-2, drop 5th straight game
For the first few months of the 2022-23 season, the Devils were an unstoppable wagon hellbent on proving their past doubters wrong. They had the spotlight, the historic 13-game winning streak and a high-pace offensive system – mixed with an aggressive blueline – that boosted coach Lindy Ruff from scapegoat to Jack Adams favorite.
Boys Basketball: Hightstown defeats Lawrence behind balanced offensive attack
Four different players scored in double figures for Hightstown as it defeated Lawrence 66-45, in Hightstown. Robert Eaves (18 points), Keenan Reiss (14 points), Ayush Singh (10 points), and Yasin Elhossieni (10 points) led Hightstown in scoring. Leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, Hightstown (1-0) stayed consistent...
Wayne Valley defeats Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Benacquista led all scorers with 11 points for Wayne Valley in its 36-25 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Wayne Valley (1-1) sported a nine-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Passaic Tech 15-13. Olivia Isaacson also added 10 points. Janessa Rodriguez...
Mount Olive defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Julia Klatt scored 11 points to lead Mount Olive over Hopatcong 43-31 in Flanders. Mount Olive (1-0) was propelled by a strong first quarter as it gave up just four points and went into halftime up 23-12. Bella Cefola also added eight points. Janie Henderson led all scorers with 14...
Hillsborough heats up from the outside in win over Irvington - Boys basketball recap
Hillsborough made nine 3-pointers in a 58-42 victory over Irvington in Hillsborough. Ben Spitzer and Zion Harrison led the way with 13 points apiece for Hillsborough (1-1), which led 31-22 at halftime. Trevor Moncrease scored nine points. Sean Agard led all scorers with 18 points for Irvington (1-1).
Jenisch sisters leads Randolph to dominant win over Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Madison and Sydney Jenisch each tallied 13 points to help Randolph defeat Warren Hills, 53-19, in Randolph. After jumping out to a 29-11 lead at halftime, Randolph (2-0) would go on to outscore Warren Hills 19-1 in the third quarter. Randolph’s defense has allowed just 35 points in its first two games combined.
Bicic’s double-double powers Rutherford past Secaucus - Boys basketball recap
Tarik Bicic's 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks powered Rutherford to a 63-37 victory over Secaucus in Secaucus. Sam Kelly added 11 points for Rutherford (1-1), which closed the game out on a 22-3 surge. Secaucus falls to 0-2.
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Isaiah Fuller scored 17 points to propel Roselle to a narrow 58-54 victory over Johnson in Clark. Tahdir Carson (15 points) and Zaire Carter (14 points) also performed well for Roselle (2-0), who built up a 47-37 lead at the end of the third quarter before Johnson cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
No. 18 Chatham over Red Bank Regional - Girls basketball recap
The sophomore backcourt of Mia Semioli and Ella Kreuzer led Chatham, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 69-30 victory over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Semioli scored a game-high 20 points while Kreuzer added 13. Chatham (2-0) built a 20-point lead heading into halftime. Riley Allen...
Sterling over Kingsway -- Jimmy V Tournament -- Boys basketball recap
Jaydis McFadden bucketed a game-high 17 points to lead Sterling past Kingsway, 58-31, in the 10th annual Jimmy V Tourmament at Cherokee. Caleb Mundell also scored 14 points, while Julian Johnson reached double figures with 12. Mundell, Johnson, and Mark Locket all made a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
West Orange defeats Columbia - Girls basketball recap
Kyley Gary-Grayson recorded 22 points and eight steals to lead West Orange past Columbia 37-33 in West Orange. West Orange (2-0) took a 21-17 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side scored 16 points. Alexa Chapman also added six points and six rebounds. Columbia...
Chatham over Mount Olive - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Leskauskas led all scorers with 18 points as Chatham defeated Mount Olive, 70-45, in Flanders. Eleven different players scored at least one point for Chatham (1-1), which jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and never looked back. Nick Cutlip and Tim Platek had eight points apiece. Anthony...
