West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap

Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
WAYNE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps and links for Friday, Dec. 16

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
Takeaways as Devils fall to Panthers 4-2, drop 5th straight game

For the first few months of the 2022-23 season, the Devils were an unstoppable wagon hellbent on proving their past doubters wrong. They had the spotlight, the historic 13-game winning streak and a high-pace offensive system – mixed with an aggressive blueline – that boosted coach Lindy Ruff from scapegoat to Jack Adams favorite.
NEWARK, NJ
Wayne Valley defeats Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Benacquista led all scorers with 11 points for Wayne Valley in its 36-25 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Wayne Valley (1-1) sported a nine-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Passaic Tech 15-13. Olivia Isaacson also added 10 points. Janessa Rodriguez...
WAYNE, NJ
Mount Olive defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Julia Klatt scored 11 points to lead Mount Olive over Hopatcong 43-31 in Flanders. Mount Olive (1-0) was propelled by a strong first quarter as it gave up just four points and went into halftime up 23-12. Bella Cefola also added eight points. Janie Henderson led all scorers with 14...
HOPATCONG, NJ
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Fuller scored 17 points to propel Roselle to a narrow 58-54 victory over Johnson in Clark. Tahdir Carson (15 points) and Zaire Carter (14 points) also performed well for Roselle (2-0), who built up a 47-37 lead at the end of the third quarter before Johnson cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
ROSELLE, NJ
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022

Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
ORADELL, NJ
No. 18 Chatham over Red Bank Regional - Girls basketball recap

The sophomore backcourt of Mia Semioli and Ella Kreuzer led Chatham, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 69-30 victory over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Semioli scored a game-high 20 points while Kreuzer added 13. Chatham (2-0) built a 20-point lead heading into halftime. Riley Allen...
CHATHAM, NJ
West Orange defeats Columbia - Girls basketball recap

Kyley Gary-Grayson recorded 22 points and eight steals to lead West Orange past Columbia 37-33 in West Orange. West Orange (2-0) took a 21-17 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side scored 16 points. Alexa Chapman also added six points and six rebounds. Columbia...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Chatham over Mount Olive - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Leskauskas led all scorers with 18 points as Chatham defeated Mount Olive, 70-45, in Flanders. Eleven different players scored at least one point for Chatham (1-1), which jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and never looked back. Nick Cutlip and Tim Platek had eight points apiece. Anthony...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ
