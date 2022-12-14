Read full article on original website
Georgia football players getting in Christmas spirit by giving back
This time of year is special for many families, including Georgia football players. School is out, families are together, and giving back to others increases. Some players have already begun to give back to their communities. Over the weekend, Micah Morris, Malaki Starks, and Brock Bowers helped buy some Christmas...
Albany Herald
Monroe splits with Bainbridge
ALBANY — Monroe senior Andrico Jackson scored at the buzzer of the third quarter Friday to give his Golden Tornadoes a 38-36 lead heading into the final quarter, but Bainbridge scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and then held off the Tornadoes for a 52-45 win in boys basketball.
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia
Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas
This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Basketball court shooting leads to decades in prison for man in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County jury has sentenced a Henry County man to decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man in the back of the head at a basketball court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
dawgpost.com
The Play that Changed History for the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs begin on New Years’ Eve. After winning the CFP National Championship last season and placing a history-making fifteen players in the NFL draft, most doubted that the Georgia Bulldogs would be the favorite to win it again this year. Georgia’s fans can be...
Whit Davis gets new principal
The Clarke County School Board says Latinda Dean will be the next principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Dean has worked most recently as an assistant principal at Clarke Central High School in Athens. From the Clarke Co School District website... Ms. Dean, who has served as an assistant principal...
Dacula dad gifts ultimate surprise to fourth grade daughter
DACULA, Ga. — A Georgia fourth grader got a special gift Friday that may have topped anything on her Christmas wish list. Fallan Murphy was dressed in her holiday best, donning ruby red pants and a Grinch green sweater at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. She was speaking with...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
accesswdun.com
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing from Clayton County since Tuesday located
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County schools employees to receive $1,000 bonus
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a $1,000 bonus to benefit-eligible employees at its monthly board meeting on Dec. 15. Gwinnett County Public Schools said the one-time payment would be in employees' December paycheck. "I am very proud of all of our employees. We know...
atlantanewsfirst.com
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 17 to Friday, December 23
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 17, to Friday, December 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
High school senior dies in Douglas County crash, another injured
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
accesswdun.com
Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
