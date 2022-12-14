ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

FanSided

Georgia football players getting in Christmas spirit by giving back

This time of year is special for many families, including Georgia football players. School is out, families are together, and giving back to others increases. Some players have already begun to give back to their communities. Over the weekend, Micah Morris, Malaki Starks, and Brock Bowers helped buy some Christmas...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Monroe splits with Bainbridge

ALBANY — Monroe senior Andrico Jackson scored at the buzzer of the third quarter Friday to give his Golden Tornadoes a 38-36 lead heading into the final quarter, but Bainbridge scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and then held off the Tornadoes for a 52-45 win in boys basketball.
MONROE, GA
The Georgia Sun

6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia

Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
BETHLEHEM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas

This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

The Play that Changed History for the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs begin on New Years’ Eve. After winning the CFP National Championship last season and placing a history-making fifteen players in the NFL draft, most doubted that the Georgia Bulldogs would be the favorite to win it again this year. Georgia’s fans can be...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Whit Davis gets new principal

The Clarke County School Board says Latinda Dean will be the next principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Dean has worked most recently as an assistant principal at Clarke Central High School in Athens. From the Clarke Co School District website... Ms. Dean, who has served as an assistant principal...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Dacula dad gifts ultimate surprise to fourth grade daughter

DACULA, Ga. — A Georgia fourth grader got a special gift Friday that may have topped anything on her Christmas wish list. Fallan Murphy was dressed in her holiday best, donning ruby red pants and a Grinch green sweater at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. She was speaking with...
DACULA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested

Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County schools employees to receive $1,000 bonus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a $1,000 bonus to benefit-eligible employees at its monthly board meeting on Dec. 15. Gwinnett County Public Schools said the one-time payment would be in employees' December paycheck. "I am very proud of all of our employees. We know...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 17 to Friday, December 23

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 17, to Friday, December 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

High school senior dies in Douglas County crash, another injured

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

