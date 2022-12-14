ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBOY

Hayhurst family makes major gift to WVU rifle

West Virginia University graduates and supporters, the Hayhurst family, have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU rifle program. The donation will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity. Additionally, this gift will go to assist the rifle team’s greatest needs. “I would like to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus

Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Travis Trickett Finds New Job

After many were speculating Travis Trickett’s return to WVU following a cryptic tweet, it appears that we now have our answer. Travis Trickett will NOT be returning to Morgantown. According to On3Sports, Trickett has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Coastal Carolina. Trickett spent the 2022 season as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Work begins on former Kroger in Clarksburg for new business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Work on the former Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun. Earlier this week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly Auto Parts by the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
ems1.com

Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
KEYSER, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
BUCKHANNON, WV

