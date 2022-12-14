Read full article on original website
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
WBOY
Hayhurst family makes major gift to WVU rifle
West Virginia University graduates and supporters, the Hayhurst family, have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU rifle program. The donation will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity. Additionally, this gift will go to assist the rifle team’s greatest needs. “I would like to...
Morgantown wins stunner, University falls at Little General Holiday Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first night of the Little General Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School brought plenty of fireworks to the Rowdie Center Friday night. The host team kicked it off with a back-and-forth game against Class AAA #1 Shady Spring, overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit to win it 56-52 with Brody Davis […]
WDTV
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?
A few names that make sense to be WVU's next play-caller.
voiceofmotown.com
Travis Trickett Finds New Job
After many were speculating Travis Trickett’s return to WVU following a cryptic tweet, it appears that we now have our answer. Travis Trickett will NOT be returning to Morgantown. According to On3Sports, Trickett has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Coastal Carolina. Trickett spent the 2022 season as the...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this article by saying that the player I spoke to asked to remain anonymous for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the fan reaction to players speaking out about Neal Brown and the West Virginia football program. “You are the...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
WDTV
Work begins on former Kroger in Clarksburg for new business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Work on the former Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun. Earlier this week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly Auto Parts by the...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
ems1.com
Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case
KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
WDTV
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
