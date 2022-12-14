ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Penn Hills police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8tTo_0jif8kFU00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Penn Hills police said Noah Toley has been entered into their system as a missing juvenile.

According to family, Toley was last seen on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

Penn Hills police said they are investigating every lead they have to find Toley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkHIf_0jif8kFU00

Comments / 3

Lena Parks
7d ago

I hope he is found safe, there is to much going on out there. sending prayers for a safe return home

Reply(1)
9
 

