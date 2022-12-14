Penn Hills police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Penn Hills police said Noah Toley has been entered into their system as a missing juvenile.

According to family, Toley was last seen on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

Penn Hills police said they are investigating every lead they have to find Toley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

