Penn Hills police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Penn Hills police said Noah Toley has been entered into their system as a missing juvenile.
According to family, Toley was last seen on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.
Penn Hills police said they are investigating every lead they have to find Toley.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
