Two-Minute Drill 11-15-22 Steph Curry likely out until 2023 with shoulder injury

Steph Curry will likely be out of action for “a few weeks” after injuring his shoulder against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports, in perhaps the worst example of the Warriors’ road woes this season. The Golden State guard was taken out of the game late in the third quarter after he got hurt successfully blocking a shot attempt from Pacers forward Jalen Smith. Here's a look at the play. It’s hard to overstate just how much the team will miss Curry during his absence, which could extend well into the new year.  • Dubs sideline reporter shares 'cold truth' about team
