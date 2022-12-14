Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will be steady through today before beginning a slow fall. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.0 Sun 7 am CST 18.8 18.0 16.9

