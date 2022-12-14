ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap

Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Montclair defeats Orange after big fourth quarter

Montclair pulled away with a 19-point fourth quarter to ultimately defeat Orange 66-48, in Orange. Montclair (1-1) led 47-40 going into fourth quarter before clamping down defensively and giving up just eight points to Orange (0-2) while scoring 19 points down the stretch. A’juwan Tiggs had 19 points, six rebounds,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
Wayne Valley defeats Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Benacquista led all scorers with 11 points for Wayne Valley in its 36-25 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Wayne Valley (1-1) sported a nine-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Passaic Tech 15-13. Olivia Isaacson also added 10 points. Janessa Rodriguez...
WAYNE, NJ
South Jersey Times football postseason honors, 2022

Fairly or not, wide receivers have been labeled over the years as divas who crave attention and demand the ball as often as possible. But one of the most talented players at the position, not only in South Jersey but across the state and even the country, does not fit that stereotype in the least.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Immaculata over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap

Madison Reeves made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points as Immaculata defeated Hopewell Valley, 51-31, in Hopewell Valley. Abigail Lawrence scored 10 points with five rebounds and three steals for Immaculata (2-0), which broke the game open with a 19-7 third quarter run. Giovanna Drajin pulled down 12 rebounds and Maddie Babula had eight points and five rebounds.
HOPEWELL, NJ
