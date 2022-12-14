Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic falls to 0-2 at Hoopfest in Paradise
Tarik Watson scored 14 points, but Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to Sunrise Christian (KS.), 73-62, at the inaugural Hoopfest in Paradis in the Bahamas. Simeon Wilcher also scored 13 points for the Lions, which trailed 41-32 at halftime. Sunrise led by at least 21 in the fourth quarter.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg places 8 at King of the Mountain
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, put eight of its wrestlers on the podium at the King of the Mountain tournament at Mill Hall, Pa. The Stateliners finished in fourth-place in the team race. Heavyweight John Wargo earned the best finish for Phillipsburg by taking third off a...
Sterling over Kingsway -- Jimmy V Tournament -- Boys basketball recap
Jaydis McFadden bucketed a game-high 17 points to lead Sterling past Kingsway, 58-31, in the 10th annual Jimmy V Tourmament at Cherokee. Caleb Mundell also scored 14 points, while Julian Johnson reached double figures with 12. Mundell, Johnson, and Mark Locket all made a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Boys Basketball: Hightstown defeats Lawrence behind balanced offensive attack
Four different players scored in double figures for Hightstown as it defeated Lawrence 66-45, in Hightstown. Robert Eaves (18 points), Keenan Reiss (14 points), Ayush Singh (10 points), and Yasin Elhossieni (10 points) led Hightstown in scoring. Leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, Hightstown (1-0) stayed consistent...
No. 3 Morris Catholic storms back late to defeat No. 2 Rutgers Prep
Morris Catholic coach Billy Lovett took a timeout with 1:58 left to go in the third quarter because he felt he needed to calm his team down because it felt like the game was slipping away. Things weren’t going Morris Catholic’s way against Rutgers Prep. Mia Pauldo was battling foul...
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily at home, 57-24, over Mount St. Dominic. The Lions opened with a 17-8 run in the first quarter on their way to an insurmountable lead at halftime. Mount St. Dominic is now 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap
Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
Boys Basketball: Montclair defeats Orange after big fourth quarter
Montclair pulled away with a 19-point fourth quarter to ultimately defeat Orange 66-48, in Orange. Montclair (1-1) led 47-40 going into fourth quarter before clamping down defensively and giving up just eight points to Orange (0-2) while scoring 19 points down the stretch. A’juwan Tiggs had 19 points, six rebounds,...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic has four finalists, West Morris two at X-Calibur - Wrestling
Led by Christopher Bacchioni, Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced four wrestlers to the finals of the X-Calibur in Wilkes-Barre, PA. West Morris, the only other New Jersey team in the tournament, had two of its wrestlers reach the finals, which will be held on Sunday.
Boys basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep cruises past No. 20 Paul VI
Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, continues to show that it is a powerhouse in the state. Cameron Piggee finished with 25 points and three assists in a 71-48 victory over No. 20 Paul VI in Haddonfield. Rutgers Prep (2-0) seemed to get stronger as the game...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Elijah Crispin carries Pitman over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Crispin unloaded for 32 points, including five from three-point range, as Pitman won on the road, 49-36, over West Deptford. Pitman (1-1) led 23-18 at halftime but pulled away after the break with a 17-10 run to put the game out of reach. Corey Ratcliffe completed a double double...
Wayne Valley defeats Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Benacquista led all scorers with 11 points for Wayne Valley in its 36-25 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Wayne Valley (1-1) sported a nine-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Passaic Tech 15-13. Olivia Isaacson also added 10 points. Janessa Rodriguez...
South Jersey Times football postseason honors, 2022
Fairly or not, wide receivers have been labeled over the years as divas who crave attention and demand the ball as often as possible. But one of the most talented players at the position, not only in South Jersey but across the state and even the country, does not fit that stereotype in the least.
Third-quarter outburst propels Camden Catholic past Overbrook in Jimmy V tourney
There was a time when Tobe Nwobu was a soccer player. Athletic and quick, it was something he enjoyed. But there turned out to be one small problem. “It was too cold outside,” he said. “I don’t like the cold.”. A sophomore at Camden Catholic, basketball has...
Girls Basketball: Linden erases early deficit to defeat Hillside
Linden came back from an early first half deficit on its way to defeating Hillside 53-50, in Hillside. Down 14-2 early in the first quarter, Linden (2-0) flipped the switch in the second quarter by outscoring Hillside by six to tie the game at halftime. The Tigers then went on...
Girls Basketball: Union City uses explosive fourth quarter to defeat Watchung Hills
Union City saved its best for last and exploded in the fourth quarter to comeback and defeat Watchung Hills 55-52, in Warren. Trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter, Union City (2-0) gave up just 11 points while scored 22 in that same span to finish off the comeback. The...
Immaculata over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap
Madison Reeves made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points as Immaculata defeated Hopewell Valley, 51-31, in Hopewell Valley. Abigail Lawrence scored 10 points with five rebounds and three steals for Immaculata (2-0), which broke the game open with a 19-7 third quarter run. Giovanna Drajin pulled down 12 rebounds and Maddie Babula had eight points and five rebounds.
Boys basketball: Taylor’s double-double leads Colonia to OT win over J.P. Stevens
Noah Taylor totaled 19 points and 20 rebounds as Colonia outlasted J.P. Stevens in overtime 71-62 in Colonia. Neither side could gain an advantage in regulation. Colonia (2-0) held a slim one-point lead at halftime before J.P. Stevens (0-2) took a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Jaeden Jones...
