Another sweet homecoming for Yanni Gourde

Former Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde only played four full seasons with the team, but it didn't long for the organization realized they had a special player. Gourde was a key part of the Bolts' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

"I can’t say enough about what Yanni Gourde did for this organization. It’s been fun to watch his career," said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "Being an integral part of not only our organization but now Seattle. He’s a class guy. I’ve got nothing but high praise for Yanni Gourde."

Tampa Bay lost Gourde to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft before last season, but the number 37 sweater is still a favorite among Lightning fans. Yanni was back at AMALIE Arena with his new team on Tuesday night, and there were plenty of fans ready to greet him along the boards during warm-ups.

"I loved my time here," Gourde said with a huge grin. "I think people, fans, really appreciate what I did out there for this team, for this organization. Feels good to have people cheer for me. Yeah, it’s always fun."

Seattle is in the thick of its second season as a franchise, so they haven't named any full-time captains. Gourde is one of four alternate captains who'll provide veteran leadership.

"Everybody that’s watched him play here during his time here knows the energy and passion that he brings to the game," said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. "He’s brought that every day. Not only to the ice but to the dressing room, to everything that we do."

Hakstol and Cooper both said the one thing you don't have to worry about is Gourde bringing the maximum effort to the ice every day.

"I take a lot of pride in trying to do that every single day and coming to the rink with the right attitude," Gourde said of the high praise. "And going out there to try and get better myself, but also trying to get my team better."

"If guys can chip in offensively and play with that aggression and tenacity that they play with, and then also here and there will drop the gloves... That’ll make you a fan favorite pretty quick," Cooper added.

"Tampa’s got a special place in my heart," Gourde said. "The fans there were great to me and my family throughout my whole career."

The Lightning won Tuesday's match-up 6-2, in a game that included Gourde starting a scrum in front of the bench he used to call home. Tampa Bay (18-9-1, 6th in East) has won 11 of their last 14 games. Seattle (16-9-3) sits fourth in the Western Conference.