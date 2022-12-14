Read full article on original website
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from. 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High...
Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations
LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.23. (1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.23) Estimated jackpot: $419,000. ¶ To win the grand...
State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Workers removed tents set up outside of Rhode Island's State House on Saturday after a judge sided with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in a lawsuit over the people who had been camping there to protest a lack of adequate housing. The ACLU and the R.I....
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56,...
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
