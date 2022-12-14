ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Herschel Walker's changing vote count was due to human error, not election fraud

By Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Herschel Walker's fluctuating vote count on Fox News was proof of election fraud

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate run-off on Dec. 6. The win gave the Democratic party a critical extra seat in the Senate.

As has become the habit online , however, social media users are attempting to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the recent election.

A TikTok video shared on Instagram Dec. 7 features a Fox News broadcast from the night of the election. It shows Walker's vote total momentarily increase from 49.7% to 49.8%, before returning to 49.7%.

"Hershel (sic) Walker drops from 1,417,926 to 1,407,578 on live T.V. at the same time Warnock increases," reads text overlaid on the video.

"They did it again," reads the Instagram post's caption. "Does anyone really believe we have election integrity?"

The original TikTok garnered more than 30,000 likes in five days, while the Instagram post garnered more than 100 likes in four days. Similar posts implying the video shows election fraud have been shared on Instagram .

But the video is not proof of election fraud. The temporary drop in vote totals was caused by human error, according to an Associated Press spokesperson. It was corrected in less than a minute.

USA TODAY was unable to contact the TikTok user but reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment.

Changing vote totals were caused by human error

Lauren Easton , an AP spokesperson, told USA TODAY via email that the mistake was not an indication of fraud.

"Human error caused us to briefly provide incorrect, overstated numbers for less than a minute on Tuesday night," Easton said. "As soon as we saw the mistake, we quickly returned to providing the numbers reported by the state."

Fact check: Image shows network error reporting Pennsylvania vote totals, not election fraud

Georgia's Secretary of State published the run-off results on its website after all the votes had been counted. Warnock beat Walker by more than 90,000 votes.

USA TODAY previously debunked implications that a Pennsylvania election graphic with conflicting data was proof of election fraud. The network involved, RSBN, similarly said that the mistake was brief and due to human error.

This claim was also debunked by PolitiFact and AFP .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Walker's fluctuating vote count on Fox News was proof of election fraud. The temporary drop in vote totals was caused by human error and was quickly corrected, according to an Associated Press spokesperson

Comments / 862

Robin Turner Gravitt
3d ago

I see the fact-checking on this journalism is in part provided by a grant from Facebook. Could that be like the facts from Twitter that TURNED OUT NOT TO BE FACTS AFTER ALL?

Reply(35)
196
Robert Horton
3d ago

regardless the votes at any given time error of anykind. votes should be done on day of election of anykind and tallied in just a few hours. the delay and recount after recount puts my mind at something isn't right or someone is trying to hide something. just how i see it in all elections

Reply(24)
97
Thad Staples
3d ago

But this country is for a rubber stamp Biden water carrier. A false preacher who doesn't serve God but uses him for advancement and to fleece the flock. If Warnock was indeed a pastor, he would have run a clean campaign. He would not have lied about how Jesus stands on the murder of babies. He should repent step down and admit he is a man pleaser and will tell any lie to get power and money. The people who backed him and voted for him should be the ones who leave we already have enough heathens in GA. It appears Warnock never read Roman's. Abortion is not consistent with Christianity as Warnock states, but is very consistent with serving satan.

Reply(29)
95
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

