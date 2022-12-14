ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn football notes: Brian Brewton could be among Huskies’ weapons returning for Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

It was a good sign for the UConn football team to have speedy running back and returner Brian Brewton back on the practice field Wednesday, and an even better sign that he wasn’t wearing a red jersey. It was full go for Brewton, one of the most dangerous players on the team.

“Brian has really made some progress the last couple of days so we’ll see,” offensive coordinator Nick Charlton said after the Huskies wrapped up their last practice before flying to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for their bowl game against Marshall Monday. “At first it was trending toward, ‘we didn’t know.’ But he’s looked pretty good, and we keep joking with him, he’s got the fresh legs out here.”

Brewton, who returned two kickoffs for TDs and was fourth in FBS with 717 return yards last season, was to be a key player in the backfield before fracturing his elbow against Syracuse Nov. 25. With the bowl berth extending UConn’s season he began practicing again and now looks like he could be available.

He would join a number of offensive threats, feared lost for the season, who could return to the lineup. Running back Devontae Houston, limited by an ankle injury much of the second half, is close to 100 percent. Receivers Keelan Marion, who injured his shoulder in the first game and injured his ankle upon his return, and Cam Ross, who injured his knee during training camp, played a few snaps in the last game at Army, and are now close to full speed.

“Devontae’s fine, he’s been a little banged up this year,” Charlton said. “Keelan is getting back into it. He’s trying to get his wind back, that’s the biggest thing. Then Cam is in the same category. We’ve got to see how many reps we can get out of them, but we do expect them to play.”

These players could give freshman quarterback Zion Turner a full complement of receivers, add more team speed and allow for a more aggressive approach on offense than Marshall would see studying film of the Huskies’ season.

“We’ve had to really fit the scheme to who our players are and who we’ve had,” Charlton said. “To get a couple of guys back would certainly be meaningful to the offense and what we’re capable of doing and what we’re looking to do in the passing game. We’re able to do that a little more now and this is a good opponent to test ourselves against.”

Ross, who caught 60 passes for 723 yards as a freshman in 2019, stayed through the 2020 season cancelled due to Covid, then was lost to a torn ACL after two games in 2021.

“Now I feel the best I’ve felt since the summer when everything was pretty healed,” Ross said. “Long time coming for sure. These last two weeks allow me to gain more confidence going into the game. I do kind of look at this game as a reboot. The 2022 season is over. We’re going into this game with all intentions to win and this game is kind of the initiation of our 2023 season and what we plan on doing.”

Challenge for Rosa

Victor Rosa, the freshman from Bristol, was fifth on the depth chart at the start of the season, but injuries to Nate Carter, Brewton and Houston moved him into the spotlight. He rushed for 561 yards, 4.5 per carry, and nine touchdowns.

His longtime friend and Bristol Central classmate, Donovan Clingan, has been starring for the men’s basketball team, winning back-to-back Big East freshman of the week awards and the MVP trophy at the Phil Knight Invitational. Now it’s Rosa’s turn.

“We always challenge each other with our [accomplishments],” Rosa said. “It’s great to see him doing well. Now it’s my time to get this bowl game with the team. This was our plan since Day One at the next level, make an impact and do our thing. He would say the same thing as me, we’re proud of each other.”

Both appear on “ Boys From Bristol” T-shirts, available on Athletesthread.com .

Not the last of Mitchell

Linebacker Jackson Mitchell is third in FBS with 11.1 tackles per game, and leads the nation with five fumble recoveries. Though he did not make an All-America team, like teammate Christian Haynes on the offensive line, Mitchell, a junior, can count that as unfinished business at UConn next season.

“I’m pretty set on just coming back,” Mitchell said. “I feel I can improve my [NFL] stock, improve on a few things that can get me to a better place when I leave here.”

Sizeable accomplishment

Haynes, named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News, and third team by AP, is the first UConn player to make a team since Jordan Todman in 2010. Haynes has started 36 straight games at offensive guard.

“I put in the work,” Haynes said. “I was just pretty excited to see the UConn name out there, people starting to see UConn football.” ... Defensive lineman Eric Watts from nearby Sumter, S.C., expects about 100 friends and relatives to come to Brooks Stadium for the game, thanks to teammates kicking in their ticket allotment. “My family means the world to me,” Watts said. “Just being able to have them not have to travel as far as Connecticut to see me play, somewhere that’s right down the street, it’s special.” Defensive linemen Dal’mont Gourdine and Sokoya McDuffie are also from South Carolina.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

