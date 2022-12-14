Read full article on original website
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
As pandemic relief runs out, Texas hospitals at heightened risk of closure
Expenses for Texas hospitals have increased by over 20% since 2019, largely due to the rising costs of labor, medical supplies and drugs. (Courtesy Unsplash) It has been nearly three years since the last time a hospital closed in Texas, largely due to billions of dollars in federal funding that were used to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
Ahead of the holidays, here’s the current risk from COVID-19 in each county, according to the CDC
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year.
Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather
The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
Arctic Blast Coming to Texas
Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
