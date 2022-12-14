ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday

Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year.
Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather

The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Arctic Blast Coming to Texas

Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
