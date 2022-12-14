Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple scales back plans for 'Extreme' Apple Silicon Mac Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's introduction of an Apple SiliconMac Pro won't include an "Extreme" variant of the M2 chip, with the top-end Mac said to feature an M2 Ultra instead. The Mac Pro is the last model...
Apple Insider
Pro Display XDR update with Apple Silicon one of many in-development monitors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's next monitor releases will include an update to thePro Display XDR, with multiple screens allegedly in development that will use Apple Silicon to improve performance. When Apple introduced the Studio Display, it included...
Apple Insider
Apple now testing Rapid Security Response updates in macOS Ventura 13.2 beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A day after the first developer beta ofmacOS Ventura 13.2 was released, Apple has issued a Rapid Security Response for the operating system. Added in iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple uses...
Apple Insider
Apple, Google, and Mozilla collab to create Speedometer 3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Google and Mozilla to create the newest version of Speedometer, a benchmark for testing browser efficiency. Apple was instrumental in the creation of Speedometer and...
Apple Insider
15-inch MacBook Air rumors, iOS 16.3 features, iPhone side loading
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Advanced Data Protection, HomeKit woes, a 15-inchMacBook Air is in the works, and the EU may force Apple to allow app side loading and third-party app stores — all on this week's AppleInsider Podcast.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook visits Apple Watch Ultra band maker & Paralympians on the way out of Japan
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook's Japan trip concluded with visits to Paralympians that use Apple Watch and a stop by the factory responsible for mass producing Apple Watch Ultra's iconic orange Alpine Loop. It's been a...
Apple Insider
How to use Memoji on your iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learn how to customize and send Memoji, Memoji stickers, and even use your Memoji as a mascot-style head for videos. Apple introduced Memoji alongside iOS 12 in 2018. Initially, animated Memoji — or Animoji,...
Apple Insider
Public betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 now available
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first public betas foriOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and others have become available for testers signed up for Apple's public beta program. Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 17: $299 Apple Watch SE, $99 Apple TV 4K, $200 off Beats Studio3, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's top deals include a $299 Samsung 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor, a $729 11-inch iPad Pro, $200 off an M2 MacBook Air, and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks at online retailers to...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 18: $100 off AirPods Max, $50 off AirPods Pro Gen 2, $300 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's top deals include $200 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $200 off the M1 MacBook Air, a half-price OtterBox Wireless Power Bank, and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks at online retailers...
Apple Insider
Sabrent dual NVMe SSD docking station review: Lots of storage, sufficient speed
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD Docking Station provides not only a handy expansion of ports for yourMac, but also offers decently fast external storage at the same time. Storage is easy and relatively...
Apple Insider
Meta's VR ambitions Doomed as Carmack exits
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Famed developer John Carmack is leaving Meta, with inefficiencies in VR development at the tech giant potentially giving hope forApple's VR efforts to take the lead. "This is the end of my decade in...
Apple Insider
How to maximize your holiday footage by using Cinematic mode
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bulky, over-the-shoulder dino-tech camcorder Dad used to haul on holiday has been replaced with shrinking, more efficient tech. Here's how to perfectly capture the holidays using theiPhone Cinematic Mode. This holiday, leave your...
Apple Insider
Amazon drops 11-inch iPad Pro M2 to $719, arrives by Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas? Amazon has Apple's M2 iPad Pro 11-inch in stock and ready to be dispatched to your door by December 25 — with up to $100 in savings.
Apple Insider
Save $120 on Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, in stock for Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's popular MacBook Air M2 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory is in stock in Midnight with free expedited delivery. Now $120 off plus $40 off AppleCare. Equipped with Apple's M2 chip...
Apple Insider
Belkin has a Continuity Camera MagSafe Mount for monitors now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — , but it is built for attaching to the thin lid of a MacBook. The accessory maker has a new model available for desktops like theStudio Display. The Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac Desktops...
Apple Insider
Free overnight shipping on 100s of gift ideas at B&H Photo
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H is ensuring your holiday gifts arrive on time with free next day shipping on hundreds of digital cameras, Pro audio gear, computer storage and more. Free next day delivery at B&H — From...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 16: $199 AirPods Pro 2, 50% off TCL 55" 4K Smart TV, 47% off Samsung Trio Wireless Charging Pad & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's top deals include 70% off the Amazon Echo Show, 29% off Tagry Bluetooth Headphones, 50% off a Zoozee Z70 Robot Vacuum and Mop and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks at online...
Apple Insider
Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball Review: Fully loaded, but not for beginners
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After decades of previous models, in 2022 Kensington released their most advanced trackball ever, with excellent customizations and design, but it's not for everyone. The standout about this trackball is that it's very customizable....
Apple Insider
Apple's North Carolina campus is still coming, but when is the question
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Research Triangle Park in North Carolina will still be the home of Apple's new billion-dollar campus — eventually. Apple's move to North Carolina has been years in the making, as initial plans...
Comments / 0