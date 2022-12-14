ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple scales back plans for 'Extreme' Apple Silicon Mac Pro

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's introduction of an Apple SiliconMac Pro won't include an "Extreme" variant of the M2 chip, with the top-end Mac said to feature an M2 Ultra instead. The Mac Pro is the last model...
Apple Insider

Pro Display XDR update with Apple Silicon one of many in-development monitors

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's next monitor releases will include an update to thePro Display XDR, with multiple screens allegedly in development that will use Apple Silicon to improve performance. When Apple introduced the Studio Display, it included...
Apple Insider

Apple now testing Rapid Security Response updates in macOS Ventura 13.2 beta

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A day after the first developer beta ofmacOS Ventura 13.2 was released, Apple has issued a Rapid Security Response for the operating system. Added in iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple uses...
Apple Insider

Apple, Google, and Mozilla collab to create Speedometer 3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Google and Mozilla to create the newest version of Speedometer, a benchmark for testing browser efficiency. Apple was instrumental in the creation of Speedometer and...
Apple Insider

15-inch MacBook Air rumors, iOS 16.3 features, iPhone side loading

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Advanced Data Protection, HomeKit woes, a 15-inchMacBook Air is in the works, and the EU may force Apple to allow app side loading and third-party app stores — all on this week's AppleInsider Podcast.
Apple Insider

Tim Cook visits Apple Watch Ultra band maker & Paralympians on the way out of Japan

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook's Japan trip concluded with visits to Paralympians that use Apple Watch and a stop by the factory responsible for mass producing Apple Watch Ultra's iconic orange Alpine Loop. It's been a...
Apple Insider

How to use Memoji on your iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learn how to customize and send Memoji, Memoji stickers, and even use your Memoji as a mascot-style head for videos. Apple introduced Memoji alongside iOS 12 in 2018. Initially, animated Memoji — or Animoji,...
Apple Insider

Public betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 now available

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first public betas foriOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and others have become available for testers signed up for Apple's public beta program. Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle...
Apple Insider

Sabrent dual NVMe SSD docking station review: Lots of storage, sufficient speed

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD Docking Station provides not only a handy expansion of ports for yourMac, but also offers decently fast external storage at the same time. Storage is easy and relatively...
Apple Insider

Meta's VR ambitions Doomed as Carmack exits

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Famed developer John Carmack is leaving Meta, with inefficiencies in VR development at the tech giant potentially giving hope forApple's VR efforts to take the lead. "This is the end of my decade in...
Apple Insider

How to maximize your holiday footage by using Cinematic mode

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bulky, over-the-shoulder dino-tech camcorder Dad used to haul on holiday has been replaced with shrinking, more efficient tech. Here's how to perfectly capture the holidays using theiPhone Cinematic Mode. This holiday, leave your...
Apple Insider

Amazon drops 11-inch iPad Pro M2 to $719, arrives by Christmas

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas? Amazon has Apple's M2 iPad Pro 11-inch in stock and ready to be dispatched to your door by December 25 — with up to $100 in savings.
Apple Insider

Belkin has a Continuity Camera MagSafe Mount for monitors now

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — , but it is built for attaching to the thin lid of a MacBook. The accessory maker has a new model available for desktops like theStudio Display. The Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac Desktops...
Apple Insider

Free overnight shipping on 100s of gift ideas at B&H Photo

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H is ensuring your holiday gifts arrive on time with free next day shipping on hundreds of digital cameras, Pro audio gear, computer storage and more. Free next day delivery at B&H — From...
Apple Insider

Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball Review: Fully loaded, but not for beginners

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After decades of previous models, in 2022 Kensington released their most advanced trackball ever, with excellent customizations and design, but it's not for everyone. The standout about this trackball is that it's very customizable....

Comments / 0

Community Policy