Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial celebrates Wreathes Across America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial hosted a Christmas gathering as part of the nationwide Wreathes Across America event to honor the fallen and tell their stories. “It’s all about honoring these 28 fallen and all the folks in America that have served our country and keep us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize holiday cards, gift bags and gift wrap for their loved ones through a family studio day event. Stephen Haske with Second Street Gallery says this event helps get the Charlottesville community in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Hospice of the Piedmont hosts 31st Annual Memorial Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays can be a challenging time of the year for those who are grieving. Hospice of the Piedmont’s 31st Annual Memorial Illumination helped people in and around the Charlottesville community who had lost a loved one. “We’ve all lost loved ones, you’re not in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No. 2 Virginia hosts No. 5 Houston in Saturday showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th ranked Houston will be the highest ranked team outside of the ACC to ever play in Charlottesville, setting up a marquee showdown against UVA on Saturday. Last year, Virginia lost at Houston, and Tony Bennett’s guys are getting ready for a rematch. The Cougars jumped...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health: Respiratory infections on the rise nationwide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday is right around the corner, but UVA Health experts say this is also the season for respiratory infections, the flu, and COVID-19. Doctor Costi Sifri says that hospitals across the country are seeing a 10%-20% spike in respiratory viruses. Cases at UVA Health are currently stable, but that is different for primary care clinics, where most of the new cases are being seen.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Watch for icy spots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for a few icy spots this morning. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Sunshine will be on tap this weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Next week will feature colder temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow by the end of next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner. CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

VDOT provides update after first winter weather of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freezing rain caused a lot of slick spots on the road. VDOT’s Ken Slack says that crews were prepared for anything, especially on busy I-61. “We did have our folks ready to go at midnight Wednesday to start putting down salts and abrasives and also a team of highway monitors essentially who go up and down the interstates, and the key is just looking for potential cold spots trouble spots that we can dispatch our trucks to,” Slack said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

