CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday is right around the corner, but UVA Health experts say this is also the season for respiratory infections, the flu, and COVID-19. Doctor Costi Sifri says that hospitals across the country are seeing a 10%-20% spike in respiratory viruses. Cases at UVA Health are currently stable, but that is different for primary care clinics, where most of the new cases are being seen.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO