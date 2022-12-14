Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial celebrates Wreathes Across America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial hosted a Christmas gathering as part of the nationwide Wreathes Across America event to honor the fallen and tell their stories. “It’s all about honoring these 28 fallen and all the folks in America that have served our country and keep us...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s “Queens of Moxie” podcast aims to encourage and empower women
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A company founded in Charlottesville has a program aimed at encouraging women. “Queens of Moxie” is a series of podcasts and inspirational weekly emails by The Heart of Storytelling. It aims to show women that they are not alone and encourages empowerment, especially during the...
NBC 29 News
Perry Family holds news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On December 15, the Perry family and Haggard Law Firm held a news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry. This is one of the few times the Perry family has opened up to the public since the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. D’Sean’s parents,...
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
NBC 29 News
Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize holiday cards, gift bags and gift wrap for their loved ones through a family studio day event. Stephen Haske with Second Street Gallery says this event helps get the Charlottesville community in the...
NBC 29 News
Hospice of the Piedmont hosts 31st Annual Memorial Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays can be a challenging time of the year for those who are grieving. Hospice of the Piedmont’s 31st Annual Memorial Illumination helped people in and around the Charlottesville community who had lost a loved one. “We’ve all lost loved ones, you’re not in...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police stop what they’re doing to help kids for the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wyant Insurance and Financial Services is holdings its 12th annual toy drive alongside the Charlottesville Police Department with the hopes of bringing the community together. “The police focus on neighborhoods that they think could use a positive influence and need the toys. We raise all the...
NBC 29 News
UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Claus made a special trip to see kids at the UVA Children’s Hospital along with hundreds of toys to bring some holiday cheer for this year’s Season’s Treatings event. “The most important part of this holiday season is so we have the...
NBC 29 News
No. 2 Virginia hosts No. 5 Houston in Saturday showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th ranked Houston will be the highest ranked team outside of the ACC to ever play in Charlottesville, setting up a marquee showdown against UVA on Saturday. Last year, Virginia lost at Houston, and Tony Bennett’s guys are getting ready for a rematch. The Cougars jumped...
NBC 29 News
ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
NBC 29 News
Former UVA Health Employees file lawsuit over 2021 vaccination policy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six former employees have filed a class action lawsuit against UVA Health System over a 2021 policy. The policy required all employees to receive a COVID shot. UVA created a list of religious faiths that it believed opposed the vaccination. The lawsuit claims employees of those...
NBC 29 News
UVA researchers finding new ways to examine the gut microbiome to treat diseases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at UVA are finding ways to look at the bacteria inhabiting our gut microbiome in real-time. They say this is significant because what is in our gut oftentimes impacts diseases in our bodies, and current techniques can only show a snapshot in time. “We can...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: Respiratory infections on the rise nationwide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday is right around the corner, but UVA Health experts say this is also the season for respiratory infections, the flu, and COVID-19. Doctor Costi Sifri says that hospitals across the country are seeing a 10%-20% spike in respiratory viruses. Cases at UVA Health are currently stable, but that is different for primary care clinics, where most of the new cases are being seen.
NBC 29 News
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving its adopting fees through the holidays, but before you give your loved one a furry friend as a gift, remember that adding a new member to the family is a big commitment. The goal of the CASPCA is to find permanent...
NBC 29 News
Paid internship for Charlottesville-area high school students now taking applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville area high school juniors and seniors to apply for a paid internship with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. The Bank of America offers paid internships for students with nonprofits, and for the past few years, United Way has been the...
NBC 29 News
Watch for icy spots
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for a few icy spots this morning. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Sunshine will be on tap this weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Next week will feature colder temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow by the end of next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner. CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
NBC 29 News
VDOT provides update after first winter weather of the season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freezing rain caused a lot of slick spots on the road. VDOT’s Ken Slack says that crews were prepared for anything, especially on busy I-61. “We did have our folks ready to go at midnight Wednesday to start putting down salts and abrasives and also a team of highway monitors essentially who go up and down the interstates, and the key is just looking for potential cold spots trouble spots that we can dispatch our trucks to,” Slack said.
Comments / 0