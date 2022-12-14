Read full article on original website
click orlando
18-year-old shot after fight breaks out among group of teens in Lady Lake, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out among a group of teens, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. Deputy Chief Jason Brough said the group got into a fight in the parking lot of a Lady Lake apartment complex when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
click orlando
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say
COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
click orlando
Volusia deputies seek man accused of impersonating power worker, robbing senior at gunpoint
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they said impersonated a power worker before approaching and robbing an 87-year-old with a handgun in his DeLand garage. The sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive....
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Suspect posed as Duke Energy worker, robbed 87-year-old man at gunpoint
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County are warning people after a robbery suspect posed as a Duke Energy worker to gain entry to a home. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive. The 87-year-old victim...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
WESH
Family, friends, law enforcement gather to mourn deputy accidentally shot dead by roommate
Family and friends and dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Central Florida gathered at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island Friday in honor of Deputy Austin Walsh. "He's a kid that made everybody better. He loved the job," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Ivey says the 23-year-old...
click orlando
Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home. Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police...
askflagler.com
Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours
BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade
6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
fox35orlando.com
Funeral being held for Brevard County deputy accidentally killed by fellow deputy: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A funeral will be held Friday for 23-year-old Brevard County Deputy Austin Walsh, who was accidentally shot and killed by his roommate – a fellow deputy with the agency, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Walsh was fatally shot after his friend...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
click orlando
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
click orlando
Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation. A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
