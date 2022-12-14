ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Related
click orlando

‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home. Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police...
DELAND, FL
askflagler.com

Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours

BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade

6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL

