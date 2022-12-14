Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Edwin Smith obituary 1984~2022
John Edwin Smith, 38, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly in his home Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born January 14, 1984 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Tina (Cook) Karns (Terry) of Fayetteville and the late Jesse E. Smith. John is survived by his five children, Jasmine M....
Cheryl A Alleman obituary 1950~2022
Cheryl A Alleman, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away on Dec. 14th at home with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1950 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Henry) Keebaugh. Cheryl had retired from Chambersburg Hospital where she had worked in the billing office....
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022
Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
Leo B “Lee” Healy obituary 1948~2022
Leo B “Lee” Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA., he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior...
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022
Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
Robert L Alcorn obituary 1939~2022
Robert L Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to...
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022
John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022
Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022
Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle obituary 1932~2022
Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle (Danfelt), 90, of Chambersburg, died on December 16, 2022, in the Menno Haven Chambers Pointe Community. Born on September 2, 1932, in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Sidney B. and Katherine “Kitty” (Geiselmann) Danfelt, and a sister of the late Barry Danfelt and Kenny Danfelt.
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson 1936~2022
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson, 86, of Pleasant Hall, PA, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Tuesday, April 7, 1936 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Alfred and Helen Myers Hutchinson, Jr. Alfred was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior...
Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022
Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022
Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022
Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
Robert L Reynolds obituary 1953~2022
Robert L Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, PA (formerly of Standish, ME) died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at his home. Born October 21, 1953 in Portland, ME he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Godbois) Reynolds. He was the husband of Dorothy N. (Jensen) Reynolds of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 48 years.
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
R Jean Ditzler obituary 1944~2022
R Jean Ditzler, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Lenherr, Sr. and Pauline R. Horsh Lenherr. Early in her life Jean was employed at the Stanley Co....
More New Businesses Move in to Downtown Chambersburg
Two businesses have made downtown Chambersburg their new home offering shopping and crafting options adding to an already booming area that has become a popular destination for locals and visitors. Hammer & Stain Chambersburg has been in business locally since 2018, but recently has been purchased by new owners, Ashley...
Audrey A Sadler obituary 1947~2022
Audrey A Sadler, age 75 of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Bedford, PA on June 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Agnes A. Clair Miller. Mrs. Sadler was a...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0