NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO