Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.   According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday.   The victim told detectives that […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County. It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51. A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Goose Creek crash

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek. ____ GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Red Bank Road on Thursday evening. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

