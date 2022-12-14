Read full article on original website
live5news.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim told detectives that […]
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
abcnews4.com
Bond hearing rescheduled for Colleton County man who allegedly burned wife to death
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man who allegedly set his wife on fire has a rescheduled bond hearing for Jan. 5 due to COVID and lawyer scheduling conflicts. In 2019, police reported Craig Lewis murdered his wife by setting her on fire. She suffered severe burns...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
counton2.com
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County. It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51. A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC...
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
abcnews4.com
8th-grade student threatens to 'shoot up' Georgetown Co. middle school: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was detained Tuesday morning at Rosemary Middle School after making a threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the student made a threat to "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer was alerted after students and a teacher heard the eighth-grader...
1 dead in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a head-on collision in Williamsburg County. Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. along SC Highway 41 near SC Highway 51. The driver of a Hyundai sedan was traveling north on SC 41 when they crossed […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Goose Creek crash
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek. ____ GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Red Bank Road on Thursday evening. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on […]
abcnews4.com
Hanahan man caught in back seat of vehicle with 13-year-old girl: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police found him unclothed with a young girl in the back of a vehicle Friday morning, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Inn Town Suites on North Arco Lane...
Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
