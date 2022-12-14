ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar

The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
49erswebzone

How Brock Purdy won over John Lynch and the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will start tonight against the Seattle Seahawks. There was some concern that he might not be able to suit up. Purdy suffered oblique and rib injuries early on during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers listed their first-year quarterback as "questionable" to play in the crucial NFC West matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Seahawks offensive grades: Christian McCaffrey clinches the division for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. Christian McCaffrey had his biggest load as a 49er, despite the short week, which helped propel the 49ers to become winners of the division, helping overcome the injuries that Brock Purdy battled with at quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Why 49ers CB Charvarius Ward didn’t return vs. Seahawks

Charvarius Ward, known to teammates and coaches as "Mooney," stood on the sideline late in the game with his helmet in hand, watching his San Francisco 49ers protect a one-score lead over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a crucial game. A 49ers win would clinch the NFC West division crown, ensuring at least one home playoff game.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Recap: 49ers clinch NFC West with 21-13 win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first NFC West title since 2019 on Thursday night and their 21st overall with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 49ers got strong play through most of the game from their defense, which held the Seahawks out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy put together a solid game for the 49ers on offense, throwing for 217 yards on 17-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey was a workhorse for the 49ers, rushing for 108 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries while also catching six passes for 30 yards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks: These 7 Niners are inactive; Brock Purdy set to play

DL Kevin Givens (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) The 49ers had already ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, Moore, Samuel, and Womack due to injuries. The team placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve just hours before kickoff. He sustained a pectoral injury during Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

