Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Humble Brock deflects credit to Garoppolo, Lance amid Purdy-mania
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has captivated the NFL landscape. He entered Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo went down, guiding the 49ers to a commanding 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Then he made his first NFL start, helping the Niners knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7.
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
QB Brock Purdy’s legend grows among 49ers after fighting through injury to help clinch NFC West
Brock Purdy has overcome a significant amount of challenges in his short time as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but his performance in Thursday night's 21-13 division-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks might have been his most impressive moment yet. It certainly went a long way in...
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar
The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf broke the fourth wall with a priceless reaction to a taunting penalty
Any time a huge divisional battle with playoff implications comes up in the NFL, the stars are bound to shine. As the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers got the ball rolling on Thursday night, D.K. Metcalf predictably shined. But not just as a playmaker for the calm and composed Geno Smith.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
How Brock Purdy won over John Lynch and the 49ers
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will start tonight against the Seattle Seahawks. There was some concern that he might not be able to suit up. Purdy suffered oblique and rib injuries early on during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers listed their first-year quarterback as "questionable" to play in the crucial NFC West matchup.
49ers vs. Seahawks offensive grades: Christian McCaffrey clinches the division for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. Christian McCaffrey had his biggest load as a 49er, despite the short week, which helped propel the 49ers to become winners of the division, helping overcome the injuries that Brock Purdy battled with at quarterback.
Why 49ers CB Charvarius Ward didn’t return vs. Seahawks
Charvarius Ward, known to teammates and coaches as "Mooney," stood on the sideline late in the game with his helmet in hand, watching his San Francisco 49ers protect a one-score lead over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a crucial game. A 49ers win would clinch the NFC West division crown, ensuring at least one home playoff game.
Recap: 49ers clinch NFC West with 21-13 win over Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first NFC West title since 2019 on Thursday night and their 21st overall with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 49ers got strong play through most of the game from their defense, which held the Seahawks out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy put together a solid game for the 49ers on offense, throwing for 217 yards on 17-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey was a workhorse for the 49ers, rushing for 108 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries while also catching six passes for 30 yards.
49ers place Hassan Ridgeway on IR, announce other roster moves ahead of Seahawks game
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Promoted from the practice squad to the active roster:. DL Akeem Spence. Placed on injured reserve:. DL Hassan Ridgeway. Elevated from the practice squad:. CB Janoris Jenkins. WR Willie...
49ers-Seahawks: These 7 Niners are inactive; Brock Purdy set to play
DL Kevin Givens (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) The 49ers had already ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, Moore, Samuel, and Womack due to injuries. The team placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve just hours before kickoff. He sustained a pectoral injury during Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
