Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Supporting The Home Team! Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Cheer On Beloved Boston Celtics As They Face Off Against The Los Angeles Lakers
Boys' night out! Ben Affleck took his son, Samuel, to watch his hometown team, the Boston Celtics, beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-118 on Tuesday, December 14, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The Boston native, 50, and his 10-year-old appeared to be having the best time together as they were seen laughing hysterically and cheering on Affleck's favorite team. Despite being a huge Celtics fan, the Argo star opted out of rocking a jersey or any type of memorabilia except for a pair of green Nike sneakers. JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS WORKAHOLIC TENDENCIES, SAYS SHE WAS IN 'PAIN' FOR...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Jenna Ortega Breaks Down How The Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance Came To Be
Netflix’s Wednesday has made quite the splash, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s now-viral dance to the Cramp’s 1981 hit “Goo Goo Muck.” The star explained how the viral dance came into being, and how she was the one to choreograph the Wednesday dance. "Initially, they wanted...
Derek Jeter Had To Bribe His Daughters To Go To A Baseball Game
Take me out to the ball game — but make sure there’s ice cream after. That’s what Derek Jeter had to do when he took his daughters Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5, to their first baseball game at Yankee Stadium. Jeter was being inducted...
Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Taste Test The Negroni Sbagliato For Moms Everywhere
Earlier this year, the Negroni Sbagliato — “with prosecco in it” — went viral after House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy revealed it as their drink of choice during a Q&A with co-star Olivia Cooke. Well, BFFS and Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon...
Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work
When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
Scary Mommy
