Fellerman crash being investigated as homicide; suspect sought

Ava Fellerman

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The crash that killed the daughter of a well-known Northeastern Pennsylvania attorney and two other people in Florida early Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Attorney Edward Ciarimboli, friend and legal partner of Greg Fellerman, father of Ava Fellerman, who was killed in the crash, Wednesday said the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle that Fellerman was killed in fled the scene and is being sought by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ava Fellerman was killed along with two other individuals around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in Volusia County, Fla., after a driver apparently traveling the wrong way plowed into their vehicle a black Infinity Q50, according to incident reports from the Florida Highway Patrol and an article from the Daytona Beach News-Journal published Tuesday.

The News-Journal identified the other two victims as Ali Dulin and Kyle Moser, while the driver of their vehicle, identified in the story as Devin Perkins, was seriously injured.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma that struck the vehicle that Fellerman and the others were killed, fled the scene and a passenger in the Tacoma was seriously injured and is hospitalized, Ciarimboli said.

“We are told by the authorities that they hope to have the suspect in handcuffs possibly as early as today,” Ciarimboli said. “Other than that, there is not much information that can be divulged,”

Ciarimboli said no plans have been made for services for Ava Fellerman. He said he is working to get her body released so she can be returned to Pennsylvania and the family can hold services.

“What we do know is that there were four people in the car Ava was traveling in and three were killed,” Ciarimboli said. “And the driver of the vehicle is in serious condition in the hospital.

“And the driver of the other vehicle has not yet been apprehended.”

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the details of the incident, namely that the driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck had fled the scene, and that troopers were searching for the driver.

The report states that investigators were able to speak with the passenger in the Toyota Tacoma, but that she “is reluctant to provide the identity of the driver.”

Witnesses described the driver as a heavy-set white male. The crash report said that troopers are in the process of obtaining and executing search warrants to collect evidence.

It also notes that the Tacoma collided with a third vehicle after striking the car with Fetterman inside, causing minor injuries to the driver of the third vehicle.

Ciarimboli said Ava Fellerman was 20 years old and she was living in Clearwater, Florida, where she worked and attended college.

The crash occurred on Route 44 in DeLand, Florida, Ciarimboli said.

“Please keep the family in your prayers as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy,” he said.