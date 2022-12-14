ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Weir VFD firefighters demanding chief's resignation

A group of volunteer firefighters at Weir VFD, also known as Williamson County ESD #6, are demanding that their chief Charlie Frymire resign. He is accused of mismanagement and creating a hostile workplace.
WEIR, TX
Austin Monitor

Despite drought, Austin Water still supplying raw water to golf course

Austin Water continues to supply the River Place Country Club with a combination of reclaimed water and raw water from Lake Austin to irrigate its golf course. “The amount and need for lake water is the sole discretion of River Place Golf Group, as they use raw water to fill the effluent pond when the pond levels are low during times of little or no rain,” an Austin Water spokesperson told the Austin Monitor.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Plans for another high-rise near Q2

AUSTIN, Texas — Multi-family construction in North Austin isn’t slowing down. According to reporting from the Austin Business Journal, a new high-rise is coming just north of Q2 Stadium. A filing with the state licensing department says a Dallas-based company would develop the 20-story tower where BBVA Compass...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls

A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council approves development agreement with Las Vegas-based tech company

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council unanimously approved an economic agreement with a tech company called Switch. The company is a Las Vegas-based data center provider that is currently building a 150,000-square-foot facility in Round Rock. Switch purchased the land to build the new facility from Dell and will place it next to Dell's headquarters. They hope to add 15 new jobs.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids. City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired. It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
