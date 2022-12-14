Read full article on original website
Related
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
fox7austin.com
Weir VFD firefighters demanding chief's resignation
A group of volunteer firefighters at Weir VFD, also known as Williamson County ESD #6, are demanding that their chief Charlie Frymire resign. He is accused of mismanagement and creating a hostile workplace.
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
Despite drought, Austin Water still supplying raw water to golf course
Austin Water continues to supply the River Place Country Club with a combination of reclaimed water and raw water from Lake Austin to irrigate its golf course. “The amount and need for lake water is the sole discretion of River Place Golf Group, as they use raw water to fill the effluent pond when the pond levels are low during times of little or no rain,” an Austin Water spokesperson told the Austin Monitor.
Construction on Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project moves forward
The city will begin construction on the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park City Council approved an agreement with Fazzone Construction Company for the construction of the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at its Dec. 15 meeting. Stretching from Parmer...
Ahead of the holidays, here’s the current risk from COVID-19 in each county, according to the CDC
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
KVUE
Report: Plans for another high-rise near Q2
AUSTIN, Texas — Multi-family construction in North Austin isn’t slowing down. According to reporting from the Austin Business Journal, a new high-rise is coming just north of Q2 Stadium. A filing with the state licensing department says a Dallas-based company would develop the 20-story tower where BBVA Compass...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls
A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
Round Rock City Council approves development agreement with Las Vegas-based tech company
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council unanimously approved an economic agreement with a tech company called Switch. The company is a Las Vegas-based data center provider that is currently building a 150,000-square-foot facility in Round Rock. Switch purchased the land to build the new facility from Dell and will place it next to Dell's headquarters. They hope to add 15 new jobs.
Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids. City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired. It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0