Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson First Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent
Will the Dodgers make a move after all?
Dodgers Roster News: LA Adds Catcher on Minor League Deal
Andrew Friedman continues adding to his holiday shopping cart.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Could Have Made More Money Elsewhere, Chose LA
Noah Syndergaard had better offers elsewhere, but he chose to sign with the Dodgers after seeing the success they've had helping pitchers improve.
Report: Top Free Agent Catcher Snubbed Cubs for Twins
The Chicago Cubs heavily pursued catcher Christian Vázquez but were snubbed by the catcher when he chose the Minnesota Twins.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans
CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant. All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations. “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center. Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes a Trade for a Legend
The Chicago Cubs traded for Jimmy Schekard in 1905, a player who would help the Cubs go on to win back-to-back World Series.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Report: Red Sox taking aggressive stance on Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing offseason by some measures, particularly when it comes to the loss of franchise shortstop Xander Bogaerts. That has apparently motivated Boston to make sure they do not face a repeat of the situation a year from now. The Red Sox have made...
Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move On Friday
The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that they have sent rookie first-round pick Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.
Source: Chicago Bulls Currently "Evaluating All Their Options"
The Chicago Bulls are facing a very tough decision trending towards the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
The Chicago Blackhawks are finally in dead-last place
On Thursday night, the Chicago Blackhawks suited up against the Vegas Golden Knights who are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. This might be the best team in the Western Conference facing off against the worst team in the Western Conference. As you’d expect, outside of...
NFL Analysis Network
Chicago Bears Get Two Big-Time Pieces In New NFL Mock Draft
The Chicago Bears have officially begun turning their attention to 2023 as they were the second team eliminated from playoff contention this season after only the Houston Texans. At 3-10, the Bears will just be looking for development from their young players in the last four games of the season and identify which players could be long-term building blocks.
Comments / 2