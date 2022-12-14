ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team

As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
New York Post

Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans

CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant.  All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations.  “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center.  Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks are finally in dead-last place

On Thursday night, the Chicago Blackhawks suited up against the Vegas Golden Knights who are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. This might be the best team in the Western Conference facing off against the worst team in the Western Conference. As you’d expect, outside of...
NFL Analysis Network

Chicago Bears Get Two Big-Time Pieces In New NFL Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears have officially begun turning their attention to 2023 as they were the second team eliminated from playoff contention this season after only the Houston Texans. At 3-10, the Bears will just be looking for development from their young players in the last four games of the season and identify which players could be long-term building blocks.
