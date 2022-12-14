ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn hit-and-run suspect arrested

The Dearborn Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Dearborn's south end. The police department was seeking a woman driver who hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday the department announced a driver had been arrested and her vehicle had been impounded.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Police seek driver in Dearborn hit-and-run

Dearborn — Police are seeking the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a teenager in the city's south end. The youth had been crossing Canterbury near Whittington around 5 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows what is...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside

Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side. One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement. He...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
Carscoops

One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

