Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
Detroit News
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving
Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages
Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages. The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Dearborn hit-and-run suspect arrested
The Dearborn Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Dearborn's south end. The police department was seeking a woman driver who hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday the department announced a driver had been arrested and her vehicle had been impounded.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit's west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
Detroit News
Police seek driver in Dearborn hit-and-run
Dearborn — Police are seeking the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a teenager in the city's south end. The youth had been crossing Canterbury near Whittington around 5 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows what is...
Detroit News
Pro-life pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member's house spray-painted with graffiti
A pro-life pregnancy center and the home of a board member were vandalized with threatening messages early Saturday morning. The graffiti was spray-painted on the facades of Pregnancy Aid Detroit in Eastpointe and the board member’s home in Grosse Pointe Woods, said the group. “Jeanne, if abortions aren’t safe...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
False rumor about active shooter at Ford Motor plant in Wayne came from outside U.S., police say
Police in Wayne are quelling rumors circulating on social media on Saturday after a false report about a shooting at Ford plant caused some panic Friday night.
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Detroit News
4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside
Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side. One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement. He...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
Carscoops
One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
