‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

Commuters navigate morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale just before the busy Broward Boulevard exit on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. With the influx of new residents, the arrival of snowbirds, and seemingly never-ending construction projects, I-95 drivers are often advised on traffic reports to "seek an alternative route." South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store.

Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting?

“You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca Raton resident Anna DeSantis-Rowe. “I’ve been here 22 years and it was never like this when I first moved here.”

In the latest stressor, a construction crane collapsed on Dec. 5 along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, closing the highway for more than 12 hours.

“My husband and I have lived up and down I-95 our whole lives,” said Teresa Pisano, a former New Yorker who moved to Boca Raton two years ago. “Nothing compares to what I’ve seen in South Florida.”

Besides constant accidents, the highway has been plagued with construction that seems never to end, lanes that are not clearly marked, minimal police presence and newly arrived motorists not familiar with South Florida driving patterns.

The experience seems to deteriorate daily.

“It’s worse than ever,” said Mark Horning, of Boynton Beach. “Let me count the ways: Texting. [Getting] cut off for having more than 6 inches between cars. Signaling [as] permission for people to actually speed up and not let you in. Left-lane folks at 55 mph. Just the ones off the top of my head.”

The Florida Highway Patrol began a campaign earlier this year to warn people to avoid distractions while driving. In the meantime, South Florida counties have wracked up some of the highest distracted-driving crash rates in the state: Out of 56,735 accidents in 2021, 5,396 were in Broward; 4,209 in Miami-Dade; and 2,439 in Palm Beach County, according to the state’s website.

Advice from the experienced

Are there strategies to make the drive easier? Options are limited. But here are a few that will lessen stress and improve civility, recommended by South Florida motorists who have experienced the many vexations of the highway over the years.

The Florida Highway Patrol defines rush hours in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There’s no question the highway is extremely crowded at these times of day as drivers go to and from work and trucks get on the road to make their deliveries. Check traffic websites and apps before getting in the car. Google Maps and Waze are two apps that show you the fastest ways to get to a destination. “I always check Google maps before I leave the house,” said Kathleen Twork, of Delray Beach. “If I see anything crazy, I leave early and take surface roads.”

Google Maps and Waze are two apps that show you the fastest ways to get to a destination. “I always check Google maps before I leave the house,” said Kathleen Twork, of Delray Beach. “If I see anything crazy, I leave early and take surface roads.” Take the train. Tri-Rail and Brightline are excellent options, even if they complicate your trip because they don’t arrive at your exact destination. Elizabeth Grace, of Boca Raton, said she recently drove out of her way to West Palm Beach so she could get a Brightline train to Miami to avoid I-95 traffic. “Over the last week it seems I-95 has been shut down almost daily over an accident, a collapsed crane, or other incidents,” she said. “This year seems worse than it’s ever been.”

Tri-Rail and Brightline are excellent options, even if they complicate your trip because they don’t arrive at your exact destination. Elizabeth Grace, of Boca Raton, said she recently drove out of her way to West Palm Beach so she could get a Brightline train to Miami to avoid I-95 traffic. “Over the last week it seems I-95 has been shut down almost daily over an accident, a collapsed crane, or other incidents,” she said. “This year seems worse than it’s ever been.” Go to the bathroom ahead of your car ride. There are few sites with public restroom access near the highway. And we all know the feeling of being stuck in the car behind a crash scene when nature calls.

There are few sites with public restroom access near the highway. And we all know the feeling of being stuck in the car behind a crash scene when nature calls. Leave extra time. Get on the road 15 minutes earlier than needed in case you encounter traffic. But if you hit extensive lane closures, you are likely to miss your appointment anyway.

Get on the road 15 minutes earlier than needed in case you encounter traffic. But if you hit extensive lane closures, you are likely to miss your appointment anyway. “If your car has blind spot alerts, turn them ON!” said Mindy Waites of Fort Lauderdale, who has driven on I-95 for most of her adult life. Waites also recommends not waiting until the last minute to get in your exit lane. “If your exit is 2 miles away, don’t wait until you’re 0.5 or 1 mile away to get in the exit lane,” she said. “Go at 2 miles away and save yourself the anxiety.”

Don’t text . Turn off notifications on your phone so you’re not tempted to check a new alert. Listen to the radio, a podcast or a book on tape instead.

. Turn off notifications on your phone so you’re not tempted to check a new alert. Listen to the radio, a podcast or a book on tape instead. Watch out for road rage. The person you cut off or who cuts you off may react violently to any response from you related to their driving.

For shorter journeys, some drivers use nearby north-south routes, such as Congress Avenue in Delray Beach, which parallels the highway. Others favor Florida’s Turnpike, another north-south artery. But speeding and congestion also plague that toll road, and South Florida turnpike users will soon deal with vexing construction as the state begins widening some stretches from six to 10 lanes in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “I stopped driving on ‘Die-95′ over 15 years ago,” said Donna Ferrera, of Boca Raton. “I work from home and now use Military Trail and Dixie Highway and back roads and A1A. It’s only a little longer but may be shorter time if there is an accident on 95.” Let go of your ego . A calmer attitude will help you endure the insanity, according to Sarah Taylor, of Fort Lauderdale. “I’ve lived in Florida and driven on 95 my whole life so there’s just been countless times I’ve witnessed people cutting across four lanes abruptly with no signal,” she said. “The inflated ego mentality of ‘me first’ and ‘I’m not going to let this guy pass’ is how you die.”

Taylor’s advice: “Let people pass.” Excellent counsel for those of us who want to survive the drive.