Dance Community Remembers Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank You For Representing The Dance World With Such Positivity And Grace”
Members of the Hollywood dance community shared their grief Wednesday over the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss , who died Tuesday at the age the 40. Besides serving as a judge on Fox’s S o You Think You Can Dance and as the longtime deejay on The Ellen Show , Boss was an accomplished dancer and choreographer who also served as a guest performer on Dancing with the Stars .
Boss and his wife Allison Holker also amassed a huge following on TikTok with their almost daily dance videos that occasionally incorporated their kids.
