Dance Community Remembers Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank You For Representing The Dance World With Such Positivity And Grace”

By Lynette Rice
 3 days ago
Members of the Hollywood dance community shared their grief Wednesday over the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss , who died Tuesday at the age the 40. Besides serving as a judge on Fox’s S o You Think You Can Dance and as the longtime deejay on The Ellen Show , Boss was an accomplished dancer and choreographer who also served as a guest performer on Dancing with the Stars .

Boss and his wife Allison Holker also amassed a huge following on TikTok with their almost daily dance videos that occasionally incorporated their kids.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss said he was ‘thankful for life’ 2 weeks before suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday. In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Several...
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
tWitch & His Wife Were Considering Having More Kids a Month Before His Death—Meet His 3 Children

He may have been a superstar dancer to the rest of the world, but to tWitch’s kids with Allison Holker, he was just their dad. tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, died on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his wife, Allison Holker, a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia. Holker confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. He was 40 years old. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I...
