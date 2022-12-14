Matthew Boyd returns to Tigers on 1-year deal

Left-hander Matthew Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers did not announce financial terms of the deal, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $10 million.

Boyd, who will turn 32 in February, will be making his second stint with Detroit. He posted a 37-60 record with a 4.87 ERA in 147 appearances (143 starts) with the Tigers from 2015-21.

Boyd, coming off elbow surgery, signed with the San Francisco Giants ahead of last season but was traded to Seattle at the trade deadline. He went 2-0 with 1.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Mariners.

Overall, Boyd is 39-62 with a 4.90 ERA in 159 games (145 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: