ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Ending, Explained: Why Did Brendan Gleeson Cut Off His Fingers?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSACR_0jif2n6v00

The Banshees of Inisherin , which is now streaming on HBO Max , dramatizes a painful experience many of us are all too familiar with: a friendship breakup.

Written and directed by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh (known for his critically-acclaimed films like In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ), this dark comedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (who also collaborated with McDonagh on In Bruges ) as two former friends who get into a fight. More specifically, Brendan Gleeson suddenly decides he no longer wants to be friends with Colin Farrell, and Farrell is left reeling in the aftermath.

Though at times laugh-out-loud hilarious, The Banshees of Inisherin is also, like McDonagh’s other work, distinctly sad and cerebral. Taking place entirely on a small Irish island, the film has a light touch. In fact, it has such a light touch that sometimes you might not know what the heck is going on.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Read on for Decider’s The Banshees of Inisherin analysis, including The Banshees of Inisherin plot synopsis and The Banshees of Inisherin ending explained.
The Banshees of Inisherin time period:
The Banshees of Inisherin takes place in 1923 in Ireland. Specifically, it takes place in April 1923, as we know by the scene where Pádraic checks his calendar and realizes Colm ended their friendship on April 1, 1923. (But though Pádraic gets his hopes up, this is not an April Fools’ joke.) As is referenced in the film, this is the same time as the Irish Civil War, which was a conflict that followed the war Ireland fought for declaring its independence from British rule. The Irish Civil War conflict lasted from June 28, 1922, to May 24, 1923.
The Banshees of Inisherin plot explained:
The Banshees of Inisherin plot synopsis is pretty simple: An Irish guy named Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly decides one day that he no longer wants to be friends with another Irish guy named Pádraic (Colin Farrell). Pádraic begs Colm to tell him what he did wrong, and Colm responds calmly that Pádraic did nothing wrong. It’s simply that Colm doesn’t like Pádraic anymore. After years of daily pub visits together, Colm formally requests that Pádraic leave him alone and never speak to him again.

Pádraic refuses to leave it at that. It’s not hard to find Colm, given that the two men live down the street from each other on an island of the coast of Ireland in 1923. Eventually, with a little help from his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon), Pádraic learns that Colm has decided to stop being friends with him because he finds him dull, and he doesn’t want to waste his remaining years on this earth talking about nothing at the pub. Colm plays the fiddle, and he has ambitions to be a great musician. He tells Pádraic that since the two former friends stopped speaking, he has gotten much more work done on a song he considers his masterpiece.

Pádraic continues to try to speak to Colm, so Colm tells his former friend that either he leaves him alone, or Colm will cut off one of his left fingers for each time that Pádraic bothers him. Dominic (Barry Keoghan)—the young, troubled son of the local policeman—becomes Pádraic’s new drinking buddy, and encourages him to call Colm’s bluff on the finger threat.

But it wasn’t a bluff. A drunken Pádraic yells at Colm for no longer being a nice guy (or perhaps, he says, for never being a nice guy in the first place), while Colm argues back that no one will ever be remembered for being nice the same way a great musician will be remembered for their work. Colm seems to respect Pádraic’s argument, and even tells Dominic that he likes him again. But when a sober Pádraic finds Colm the next day to apologize and suggest they be friends again, Colm takes the drastic step of cutting off his index finger and throws it at Pádraic’s front door.

Colm learns to play the fiddle with only four fingers. Dominic tells Pádraic that Colm seemed to like Pádraic when he was drunkenly yelling at him, so Pádraic decides to try a “tough love” approach. He barges into Colm’s house and forces him to speak with him. Colm tells Pádraic he has finished his big song, called “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Pádraic congratulates him, and the two seem to be almost friends again… until Pádraic reveals that he tricked one of Colm’s musician friends into leaving the island, by telling the musician his dad was dying.

That night, Colm cuts off his remaining four fingers and throws them at Pádraic’s door. Pádraic’s beloved donkey, Jenny—whom he lets into the house when he’s sad—chokes on one of the fingers, and dies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV9ru_0jif2n6v00
The Banshees of Inisherin ending explained:
Furious and grieving, Pádraic tells Colm that he will burn down his house at 2 p.m. the next day—the same time the two friends always used to head to the pub together. Being an animal lover, Pádraic tells Colm to leave his dog outside. Pádraic also tells Colm that he won’t check whether Colm is inside before he lights the match, but he hopes that he is.

Pádraic receives a letter from his sister inviting him to join her in a better life on the mainland. But he declines and instead follows through on his promise to burn down Colm’s house. After lighting the fire, he sees that Colm is, in fact, inside the house, simply sitting there as it burns. Pádraic leaves, and takes Colm’s dog to his house.

The policeman approaches Pádraic’s house to arrest him, but is intercepted by the old woman called Mrs. O’Riordan (Bríd Ní Neachtain). With a long, black cloak and a stick with a sharp hook on the end of it that resembles a scythe, Mrs. O’Riordan pretty clearly represents Death. And sure enough, she tells the policeman that his son Dominic is dead—his body was found drowned in the lake. Earlier in the film, we heard about someone who killed themselves in the lake, and it’s implied that Dominic committed suicide.

The next day, Pádraic finds Colm alive on the beach. Colm apologizes for inadvertently killing Jenny, and tells Pádraic he supposes they are even now, given that Pádraic burned down his house. Pádraic responds that they only would have been even if Colm burned with the house. Colm remarks that he hears the Civil War will end soon. Pádraic responds that they will be fighting again soon, he’s sure. “Some things there’s no moving on from,” he says. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

Pádraic walks away. Colm calls out to thank Pádraic for looking after his dog, and Pádraic responds, “Any time.” Colm, no longer able to play the fiddle, begins humming his song. With that, the movie ends.

The implication here is that Colm and Pádraic’s fighting is a metaphor for the Irish Civil War. Through their in-fighting, they destroyed themselves. Colm destroyed his fingers, rendering him unable to do the one thing he loved, playing music. Pádraic destroyed his chance at a better life by letting his grief and need for revenge get in the way of accepting his sister’s offer to come to the mainland. The two men are momentarily at a ceasefire, but, as Pádraic implies, will likely fight again soon. But they still have some semblance of civility, and Pádraic, deep down, is still a kind man willing to look after his neighbor’s dog.
Why did Colm cut off his fingers in The Banshees of Inisherin ?
That really is the question, isn’t it? It doesn’t make sense! Why would he purposefully mutilate his hands if the reason he broke up with his BFF is to focus on being a great musician? The movie never explains it, but one theory is that Colm—who speaks to the priest about his “despair,” a coded word for depression—feels this pressure to be a “great” musician. He is obsessed with leaving behind a legacy, as he tells Pádraic in the pub. By cutting off his own fingers and claiming that Pádraic “made” him do it, he has found a way to take the pressure off himself to be a great musician.

It’s just a theory! In an interview with Indiewire , writer/director Martin McDonagh said he simply found the idea “interesting.” He said, “I thought it was interesting that an artist would threaten the thing that allows him to make art. Does that thing make him the artist?”

In a separate interview for Deadline , Gleeson remembered what McDonagh told him was the reasoning behind his character’s unusual penchant for self-mutilation: “He said it’s quite common for writers to wake up in a nightmare where they feel that their hand is no longer capable of writing. That we fear the loss of the thing that allows us to express ourselves, whatever it may be. Your voice if you’re a singer, or your memory if you’re an actor; we worry we’ll forget our lines. If that thing is threatened, it becomes about everything. So, I think my rationale was that Colm had made a commitment to risk everything in order to facilitate this space that he felt he needed to create properly.”

Hey, if I lived on a tiny Irish Ireland in 1923 with no internet, I might start cutting my fingers off, too.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: What the Feck Does Fecking Mean?

Martin McDonagh‘s new film The Banshees of Inisherin dropped on HBO Max this week, which means you can chase the luxury of The White Lotus with the bleak humor of 1923 Ireland. Colin Farrell stars in the Oscar-frontrunner as Pádraic, an incredibly boring farmer who suddenly finds himself jilted by long-time bestie Colm (Brendan Gleeson). Colm wants to devote more time to playing folk music and less time listening to Pádraic’s lame ass stories about his dull, boring-ass life on a remote island. However when Pádraic does his darnedest to rekindle their bromance, Colm threatens to cut off one of...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Upworthy

Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'

Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
buzzfeednews.com

Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”

Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
Decider.com

What Time Will The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Be on Paramount+?

Experiences the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with the series premiere of the hotly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel 1923. Debuting Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, 1923 stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Per Paramount, the show explores “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
Deadline

John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’

John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
Decider.com

Decider.com

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy