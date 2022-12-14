Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Security cameras catch burglar inside Arizona home
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police in northern Arizona need help to identify who burglarized a family's home and stole thousands of dollars, and the crime was caught on camera. Early Dec. 17, Cottonwood Police say a masked suspect walked into the unlocked home while a husband, wife, two kids and two dogs were asleep.
theprescotttimes.com
First Case of Its Kind in County
YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
Sedona Red Rock News
Organized theft steals $5K in jewelry from Sedona store
Organized retail crime has found its way to the streets of Sedona. A theft of $5,000 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs, a Sedona institution since 1976 that specializes in American Indian jewelry and rugs, has left the business community on high alert. “We’ve had a...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
Man hit and killed by train in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in Flagstaff Saturday, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The incident happened in the downtown area near E. Route 66 and N. San Francisco Street, police said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene at 11:42 pm.
kjzz.org
As minimum wage increases, aging agencies use TikTok to hire caregivers
In less than a month, Arizona’s minimum wage will go up again. It’s good news for workers. But in the aging sector, it’s a double-edged sword. The minimum wage is set to go up to $13.85 an hour, statewide on Jan. 1, and $16.80 in Flagstaff. That increase will be felt by Mary Beals-Luedtka, the Area Agency on Aging director for the Northern Arizona Council of Governments.
Love northern Arizona's vibrant fall colors? Experts say they may not last forever
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Some people might not expect the Grand Canyon State – widely known for its vast desert – to have brilliant fall foliage, but visitors far and wide travel to northern Arizona each year to see the brilliant yellow, red and orange leaves. The cool,...
knau.org
Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm
Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Sedona 'crown jewel' parcel sold in record $20M all-cash deal
A 40.1-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Sedona sold for a record $20 million to the City of Sedona.
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
